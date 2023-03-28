Spoilers for Episode 5 of Season 2 of Perry Mason: A Trial Is Imminent.

Following tonight s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more about Perry Mason season 2 episode 5. The trial of Rafael and Mateo is seemingly right around the corner, and with that, things are only going to get more intense.

For Perry in particular, what he is facing right now are some strategic questions all about how to best present his case. Can he find a way to ensure some sort of freedom for the Gallardos, or at the very least create some element of doubt?

At this point, he is aware that a successful trial depends on both the facts and the narrative, and that he will need to present both in some capacity. We’ll have to wait and see just how things play out.

To Get Some More Specifics at The Moment, We Can at Least Share the Official Perry Mason season 2 Episode 5 Synopsis:

As the Gallardos trial nears, Perry attempts to negotiate with the DA. Rafael and Mateo recount the real-life consequences of the McCutcheon Los Angeles expansion. Later, the pursuit of a lead lands Paul in danger, and Perry makes a convincing demonstration in court.