Spoilers for Episode 5 of Season 2 of Perry Mason: A Trial Is Imminent.

For Perry in particular, what he is facing right now are some strategic questions all about how to best present his case. Can he find a way to ensure some sort of freedom for the Gallardos, or at the very least create some element of doubt?
At this point, he is aware that a successful trial depends on both the facts and the narrative, and that he will need to present both in some capacity. We’ll have to wait and see just how things play out.
To Get Some More Specifics at The Moment, We Can at Least Share the Official Perry Mason season 2 Episode 5 Synopsis:
As the Gallardos trial nears, Perry attempts to negotiate with the DA. Rafael and Mateo recount the real-life consequences of the McCutcheon Los Angeles expansion. Later, the pursuit of a lead lands Paul in danger, and Perry makes a convincing demonstration in court.
The hard thing to accept moving forward is that we are already at the halfway point of this season! Perry Mason s plot here is not meant to go for some lengthy amount of time, and the story is going to have to move swiftly as a result of that.
Of course, we could find ourselves wishing that certain stories were stretched out after the fact, but at least we can feel confident in advance here that there is t a whole lot of wasted time. As we move closer to the conclusion, every scene we get is, in some way, pretty damned valuable. We just have to wait and see what that looks like.
What Do You Most Want to See as We Get Into Perry Mason Season 2 Episode 5?
Go ahead and share your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you do not want to miss.