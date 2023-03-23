Spoilers for Episode 8 of Season 5 of A Million Little Things: In “Dear Diary”.

Dear Diary is the name of the upcoming episode, but we don’t think that means anything about the precise narrative that will be told. Instead, we d just state that this is a pointer to the personal nature of the story ahead. From beginning to end, there is a lot to be thrilled about here!

What should you be most anticipating as you get ready for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8 on ABC?

As Katherine meets Greta’s parents, secrets are exposed. As Maggie returns, her workplace has undergone an unanticipated transformation. Rome and Omar hesitantly come to a critical decision-making meeting.

By the time this episode is over, we anticipate that things about Katherine and Greta’s future will have become a little bit clearer. Meeting the parents is a big milestone in any relationship, but it becomes even more significant when you consider what these two will be going through.

This may, in general, be a tale of transformation, but you could also say that about most of the remainder of the season. We do believe that many individuals will experience a range of highs and lows as we move closer to the stirring series finale.

That also seems to be the course of action that makes the most sense. We are quite interested to see what the future will bring with regard to all of this, as well as what the individual endgames will be for everyone.

Is There Anything That You Most Want to See as We Move Further Into A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 8 on Abc Next Week?

