Spoilers for Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale: Early Casting News?

If You Anticipate Seeing Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, You May Already Be Aware that The Wait Will Be Prolonged. We Must Therefore Be Grateful for Every Morsel We Encounter Along the Journey!

For the purposes of today’s article, that means finding out at least a little bit more about the casting front, like whether or not someone from season 5 is coming back!

According to a recent story from Deadline, Jeremy Shamos will return to his brief appearance as Dr. Alan Landers during the fifth season. When we last saw him, he was a rather dangerous figure, largely because he was a Toronto doctor who still had no difficulty following some Gilead practices.

Being the final season, there is just very little motivation for the powers that be to give away a lot of information in advance, which makes acquiring a lot more information on season 6 difficult. We simply need to be ready for the fact that from the outside looking in, the producers will attempt to maintain a tight lid on things for practically as long as possible.

So When Could You Realistically See the Season 6 Premiere?

As wonderful as it would be to have it soon, in all likelihood we won’t have it until at least spring 2024. We have to give the post-production team ample time to work their magic even after filming is over, so production for the upcoming batch of episodes won’t start until October.

Please be patient if you’re hoping to learn more about the new season’s casting; we won’t know anything until at least the beginning of July.

