Spoilers for Yellowjackets, Season 2, Episode 2: Eatable Complex.

Are you prepared for the arrival of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 on Showtime the following week? The episode from this week sets the spark. Moving forward, we expect everything to eventually blow apart.

The title of the episode for the next week is Edible Complex, which is both horrifying and entirely fitting for what we know this program to be. This is the first thing that we should definitely mention. Let’s face it, why wouldn’t the show have this name? Indeed, it is the kind of thing that will spark conversation, and we tend to believe that it will push us even closer to utter catastrophe than in the past.

Let’s proceed to further establish the scene, naturally with the help of the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

We’ll See if Starvation and Despair Lead to Full-On Madness Once Winter Sets In, Having Barely Survived the Summer in The Woods with The Yellowjackets. What They Decide to Believe Could Determine Whether or Not They Survive in The Woods, Even Though There Could or Might Not Be a Dark and Formidable Force There. Twenty-Five Years Later, Each Survivor Must Contemplate Whether the Darkness Is Coming from Them or For Them.

Because there is still some mystery around the women, we expect the present-day plot to develop somewhat more slowly than it did in the past. Even while we know that this will be nearly impossible for any of them to do in the long run, we can assume that a number of characters are suppressing some of the darkness within in the hopes that it disappears permanently.

A person like Lottie might be able to manipulate or corrupt them. Simply put, it depends on how she comes across and how exposed everyone else is. Although we are aware that each of them has made progress in overcoming their difficult pasts, this does not necessarily imply that they have improved.

What Are You Most Excited to See as We Prepare for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Over on Showtime?

Are all of the existing theories about Yellowjackets season 2 entirely true?

Share in the comments if you can! Once you’ve done that, keep checking back for new updates. (Image through Showtime.)