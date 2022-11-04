Star Wars Finally Answers the Most Important Question Raised by Attack of The Clones.!

The middle installment of George Lucas’ Prequel Trilogy, Attack of the Clones, was released by Lucasfilm just a little over 20 years ago. This sequel, which was expected to do away with The Phantom Menace’s infamous trade issues and Senate hearings, included plenty of Jedi action, terrible foes, and even Yoda brandishing a lightsaber.

But Lucas, never quite satisfied with the “more of the same” Hollywood approach to blockbusters, added a few new elements to Attack of the Clones, including an exposition-heavy detective story and an inappropriate romance subplot that even in 2002 seemed spooky. The end result is an awkward movie that can’t quite decide what it wants to be, which is further hampered by its poor CGI.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s study into Kamino and Geonosis is ultimately revealed at the end of the second act, although there are still some intriguing mysteries unfolding in the background.

The death of an unidentified Jedi Master named Sifo-Dyas and the removal of Kamino’s location from the Jedi Archives are essential to them. Who is responsible for the first’s passing and the second’s disappearance?

Since the film never directly responds to such queries, you may (right) believe for years that the Sith, and more specifically Darth Sidious, were to blame. Palpatine used disillusioned knights like Count Dooku to further his ambitions, working from the shadows while also remaining undetected. Palpatine also played a crucial role in the important events that led to the beginning of the Clone Wars and the demise of the Jedi Order.

Indeed, later Star Wars stories have demonstrated how complicit Dooku was in these initial attacks on the Jedi. For instance, Dooku, who was already employed by Palpatine at the time of The Phantom Menace, was the one who gave the order to kill Sifo-Dyas, abandoning a former ally in support of the Sith’s schemes for establishing galactic order.

We now know that it was Dooku who removed Kamino from the archives, according to the recently released tales of the Jedi animated anthology series. This effectively started the mystery that would keep Obi-Wan busy for a large portion of Attack of the Clones.

It’s interesting to note that Dooku really deleted the file during the events of The Phantom Menace, almost 10 years before Obi-Wan even started looking for it, as revealed in the episode aptly titled “The Sith Lord.” It is a perfect illustration of the lengthy game Darth Sidious played to bring about the destruction of the Jedi Order and the Republic. His plan to become Emperor has been in the works for many years.

We also find out about Jedi Master Yaddle’s horrific demise at the hands of Dooku in this episode. Yaddle tries to persuade Dooku to bring himself and Sidious in before it’s too late after learning that her coworker has turned to the dark side and joined the Sith.

However, Dooku ultimately makes the decision to prove his allegiance to Palpatine by killing Yaddle, therefore effectively becoming the Dark Lord’s new apprentice, Darth Tyranus.

Tales of the Jedi really zeroes in on the reasons why Dooku decided to betray the Jedi Order and what his relationship with his apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn and other Jedi was like before he left the knighthood, which is perfect for Star Wars fans who have ever wanted to learn more about the background of one of the Prequel Trilogy’s most enigmatic villains.

We’d even go so far as to say that Prequel lovers must watch this animated series. Just don’t hope for a joyful conclusion…