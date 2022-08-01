Step up Where to Watch? American Romantic Dance Drama Currently Streaming on Hulu Plus!

Step Up is a 2006 American romantic dance drama film that Anne Fletcher (in her debut as a director) helmed from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg and Duane Adler and a narrative by Adler. In addition to Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, the movie also stars Mario, Drew Sidora, Domaine Radcliff, and Rachel Griffiths.

The story of privileged modern dancer Nora Clark (Dewan) and disadvantaged Tyler Gage (Tatum), who are partnered up in a showcase that affects both of their futures, is told in this movie, which is set in Baltimore, Maryland. They ultimately collaborate once they understand that they only have one chance.

Plot

At a party, brothers Mac and Skinny Carter (Radcliff) and their closest friend Tyler Gage (Tatum) engage in combat with their adversary PJ. P.J. is involved in automobile thefts in various parts of the city, and Tyler, Mac, and Skinny have joined him in the wrongdoing. After the celebration, the trio trespasses into the Maryland School of Arts and defaces the theater.

In addition to taking full responsibility for the vandalism, Tyler aids the two in escaping when a security guard shows up. 200 hours of community service at the school are required of Tyler. He performs a variety of tasks as a custodian, such as washing floors and replacing light bulbs. While putting in his hours, he observes Nora Clark (Dewan) in her dancing class getting ready for her “senior showcase,” an audition performance that would determine whether she gets a job with a professional dance group present.

Cast

Channing Tatum plays Tyler Gage, Camille’s foster brother who vandalizes MSA and is sentenced to community service by cleaning the school’s windows. Tyler is a lower-class hip-hop dancer. In the end, Tyler develops feelings for Nora.

Nora Clark, played by Jenna Dewan, is a ballet dancer who aspires to become a professional dancer. Prior to the movie’s events, Nora’s father passed away.

Miles Darby, Nora’s other close friend and a skilled DJ, is portrayed by Mario. Prior to Tyler, Miles also belonged to a lower social class. The aunt with whom Miles now resides.

Drew Sidora plays Lucille “Lucy” Avila, Nora’s best friend who enjoys singing and is linked to Colin, a college student. Nora receives inspiration from Lucy to pursue her goal of becoming a professional dancer.

Marcus “Mac” Carter, Tyler’s best friend and Skinny’s older brother, is played by Damaine Radcliff.

Skinny Carter, Mac’s younger brother, is portrayed by De’Shawn Washington and suffers a fatal blood loss after being shot.

Step Up: How to Watch

You may currently watch Step Up on Hulu Plus. Step Up is available for rental or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Where to view the Step Up films

Unfortunately, there are currently no streaming services that provide all five Step Up films, so if you want to see them all, you’ll need to move around a bit. You can see some of the movies for free on a select platform, though.

Step Up, the movie that started it all is presently available to rent for $3.99 on various platforms, including Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube. The protagonists of this film are Tyler, a young man from the underclass, and Nora, a student at a prestigious dancing academy. A timeless tale that can be enjoyed by any fan, love, and dance collide as the two work together to achieve their goals and demonstrate their character.

With sporadic advertisements, Step Up 2: The Streets is presently available to stream for free on YouTube Movies. The second movie in the franchise, with characters that appear in Step Up 3D, stars Briana Evigan and Robert Hoffman as the leads Andie and Chase, respectively. Fans’ favorite characters Moose (Adam G. Sevani) and Camille appeared in this third episode of the Step Up series, which was the first to use the 3D technology (Alyson Stoner). Fans may rent Step Up 3D from Amazon Video for $3.99.