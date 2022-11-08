A key Season 5 detail was recently confirmed for Stranger Things.

Stranger Things’ first episode features the disappearance of Will Byers on November 6, 1983. Because of this, Netflix has designated November 6 as Stranger Things Day, a time when they hope to connect fans both offline and online.

Netflix premiered Season 4 Part 2 in theatres across North America this year, bringing Stranger Things to the big screen for the first time. The screenings included costume contests, trivia, and freebies. However, for those of us who couldn’t make there, Stranger Things Day was spent anticipating the reported season 5 trailer.

Netflix unveiled the title of season 5’s opening episode, The Crawl, on Stranger Things Day. Even though there isn’t much information available regarding the final season of the show, fans immediately started making assumptions about what this title might represent.

A dungeon crawl in Dungeons & Dragons is a shorter campaign where the players must make their way through a maze of obstacles while slaying numerous monsters, dodging traps, and solving puzzles.

The title might be alluding to how Hawkins has changed since the season 4 finale if it is, as the series sometimes does, pulling inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons. The gang may have to travel via brand-new entrances and exits to the Upside Down on their quest to save the town.

Even though Shawn Levy, the producer of Stranger Things, stated in September that it would be “very unlikely, incredibly unlikely… but, we hear you world,” bringing fan favourite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) back might be possible. Some admirers continue to believe that the phrase “We know you’re infatuated with Eddie, so were we” alludes to a potential comeback.

Others have picked out a possible allusion to Metallica’s Master of Puppets, the tune Eddie played to divert the Demobats before his tragic death at the conclusion of season 4. Some are hoping that this title signifies that Eddie will find a way to crawl his way back from the Upside Down.

Since Eddie was killed by Demobats, fans have already conjectured that he would reappear in the form of a vampire-like creature, akin to Kas in Dungeons & Dragons, an immortal vampire warrior who betrays the game’s representation of Vecna and can subsequently be useful to players.

Along with this title reveal, the song’s lyrics, “Come crawling quicker,” and “obey your master,” have further persuaded fans that Eddie would make a comeback as a warrior for Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Even while Millie Bobbie Brown maintains that she is still in the dark about season 5, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that she finally agrees with the hypothesis that Eddie would make a cameo as a Kas-like character, stating, “I mean, it’s a good fan theory.”

They don’t tell me anything, she claims. You are currently permitted to search my phone. Never do they text me. They never share anything with me because they are aware that I talk to people like you and will likely spill the beans.

