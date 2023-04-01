SWAT Season 6: What Is the Name of Hondo, Nichelle’s Baby?

Tonight on SWATseason 6, we had the chance to learn the name of the child born to Hondo and Nichelle. She did, after all, give birth in the final seconds!

We are aware that Nichelle’s situation was a little precarious during the show, but she ultimately managed to survive, and a baby girl was born as a result! (We prefer to think that Shemar Moore’s reference to a baby girl, even if it was in a different context, was a subtle wink to the Criminal Minds fans.)

Let’s go to Vivian Carmichael Harrelson’s name right away. Isn’t that ideal? Along with knowing the name, it was also heartwarming to watch Hondo come to terms with the fact that he was suddenly leading a life that he had never idea was even conceivable. His whole emphasis had been on law enforcement for so many years. Before that, it was active duty in the military. For a very long time, he did not let himself be vulnerable to his family.

What more tales are there to tell now that the baby has been born? In a word, a ton. Moving forward, we believe there will be some opportunities to learn a little bit more about how these two manage to become parents while still juggling a lot of other responsibilities in their lives.

The SWAT Family Will Be There

In the final moments of the episode, it sounded like a large portion of the family would be traveling there to provide their assistance. The good news for Vivian is that she will have a large number of caregivers for a very long time.

If you were looking for some heartwarming moments in this episode, we believe the conclusion more than delivers.

What Did You Think About Tonight S New Swat Episode and The Name of Hondo and Nichelle S Baby?

