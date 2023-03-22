The Latest
2 minute read

Talia Smith Performs “Don’t You Worry About a Thing” on The Voice Episode 23.

Talia Smith Performs "Don't You Worry About a Thing" on The Voice Episode 23.
What did Talia Smith bring to the table as the show’s finale on tonight’s brand-new episode of The Voice 23?

She obviously has a compelling background, both in terms of her work as an army recruiter and the struggles she’s had with her family. It is quite motivating that she is still out there striving to realize her aspirations when you consider all of that alone.

It’s obvious that Talia opted to perform Don’t You Worry About a Thing for her significant audition and that she gave it to her best. Before she sped things up and transitioned to a more direct rendition of the song, there was a lot of soul and jazz at the start. Niall Horan was the first to press the bell, but he was also one of the few who had an open spot.
Talia Smith Performs "Don't You Worry About a Thing" on The Voice Episode 23.

This is something about this event that we will never fully comprehend: Why do certain people have to perform later? It s such a weird part of the format, though we do recognize that with the addition of the steal, there are, at the very least, more ways now that someone can stay around on the show for a longer period of time and have a chance to work with one of the other coaches.

We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out, but we believe there’s a potential she might get quite a ways! Of course, a lot will rely on the songs she selects and what she decides to do moving forward.

Talia Smith Performs "Don't You Worry About a Thing" on The Voice Episode 23.

What Did You Think About Talia Smith and Her Audition on The Voice?

Get some more information about The Voice, including some further updates on the program’s future.

Do you believe she has a good chance of succeeding this season? Comment right away to share! Once you’ve completed that, make sure to check back for additional updates. (NBC photo.)

