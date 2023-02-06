Taylor Swift Cheers for Her Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles when He Wins a Grammy.

Expressing Her Support on Sunday, February 5, Taylor Swift rose and Applauded Her Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles as He Received the Best Pop Vocal Album Award at The 2023 Grammys.

Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The 29-year-old ex-member of One Direction thanked everyone during his winning speech. The entire experience of making this record has been the best of my life. It has brought me the most joy to perform it for people after creating it with two of my best friends.

Don’t Stress Darlingstar continued by expressing gratitude to everyone who provided inspiration for this album and to all of his friends who helped him while he was making it. Without you, I wouldn’t be here, he continued. I greatly appreciate it.

Out of the Woods! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Relationship Timeline

When Styles’ name was announced as the winner, he defeated Lizzo, ABBA, Adele, and Coldplay.

the 33-year-old singer of Anti-Hero stood up and cheered the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker while beaming broadly.

Read More: Sending Love! Chase Stokes Approves of Kelsea Ballerini’s Grammys Look.

Where Does Taylor Swift Stand with Her Exes Now? a Full Breakdown

The Maroon musician and the U.K. native initially fueled romance speculations in December 2012 when they were pictured together in Central Park in New York City.

One month later, the pair called it quits, but their relationship sparked years of rumors from fans. Some listeners speculated that Swift’s 2014 album 1989, which featured the songs Out of the Woods and Style, was about her relationship with the former boy band member.

For his part, Styles has stated that he doesn’t hold it against his ex-girlfriend for composing songs about her relationships, even if it does occasionally make him the focus of those songs.

In a 2014 Google Hangout, he said, “We often state that we write from personal experience, and I think everyone does.” Therefore, to remark “Oh, you can’t make songs” would be hypocritical. She’s incredibly talented, so the tunes are good. In that regard, I’m incredibly fortunate.

Read More: Plan a Night at The Grammys! Rich Paul, Adele’s Boyfriend, and She Share a Row at The 2023 Ceremony.

Three years later, he said he was happy to have contributed in any small way to Swift’s success, though he said he wasn’t sure whether any of her songs were specifically about him.

He said to Rolling Stone in April 2017, “I’m glad if everything [we went through] helped generate those tunes.” That is what makes you feel hurt. That s the stuff that s hardest to say, and it s the stuff I talk least about. That is the section that concerns the two individuals.