Thailand Is Said to Be the Location for The Third Season of White Lotus.

Despite a considerable bit of speculation, we don t have to wait to learn the setting for the White Lotusseason 3 indicators point to Thailand!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the HBO series is going to be heading to the country for the next batch of episodes. Founder Mike White is already scoping out suitable locales, and we tend to think that all of this bodes well for production beginning at some point in the months ahead. (For now, the network has yet to confirm anything.)

Considering the first two seasons were recorded at Four Seasons facilities in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, the aforementioned source suggests that this may be done again. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle all have businesses.

You can make the argument here that the Koh Samui site would make the most sense purely because it s probably the most recognizable as a location for wealthy vacationers, but there are a lot of Seasons 1 similarities there save, of course, for the culture.

The real question to us more than anything else is what we’re going to see when it comes to casting for this season. We certainly think that some names are being scoped out for this already, which really should not come as much of a surprise to anyone. This show has a lot of components that must be flawless for it to succeed.

We anticipate being able to recognize at least one character from the first or second season, and we hope that it will be Portia. Please remember for a moment that someone has to get justice for Tanya s sake! There aren’t many other people that have the necessary knowledge to make this happen.

What Do You Think About The White Lotus Season 3 Being Set in Thailand?

