The 18 Stars with EGOT Awards, Include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Others.

Best in the business! Hollywood’s most prized award, the EGOT, has only attained 18 stars to date.

The four biggest honors in the entertainment industry—the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—are represented by the magnificent acronym. It is a very uncommon accomplishment to win all four awards, as each one honors a standout in the fields of television (Emmy), music (Grammy), cinema (Oscar), and Tony (Broadway). Others, like John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, have won the EGOT in just a few decades, while it took some celebrities nearly 40 years or more to do it.

The 17th entertainer to achieve EGOT status, Hudson debuted as a finalist on season 3 of American Idol, placing seventh overall. She won a Tony in June 2022 for coproducing the critically acclaimed Broadway musical A Strange Loop. She won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2007 for her leading role as Effie in Dreamgirls, which marked the start of her EGOT quest.

Two years later, she won her first Grammy, and in 2017, she returned to win a second Grammy. Her work as an executive producer on the animated film Baba Yaga earned her a Daytime Emmy in 2020.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

Legend, on the other hand, has won 12 Grammy Awards in all, beginning in 2006 and extending all the way through 2021. His next trip on the EGOT was very literally his 2015 Oscar-winning song Glory, which he shared writing credit with.

The All of Me vocalist won a Tony two years later for his work in the Broadway version of the drama Jitney. As he won an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018, he got an EGOT, making history as the first African male artist to do so.

Among the 17 actors that received the coveted EGOT, some of the most well-known include Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mel Brooks in addition to Hudson and Legend. Other notables include a number of Disney songwriters and composers, such as Robert Lopez, who not only holds the record for being the youngest EGOT recipient (he was 39 when he first received the award) but is also the only A-lister to have won a double EGOT in history.

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

Tim Rice, who is perhaps best known for writing the music for The Lion King and Aladdin, and Alan Menken, who was welcomed into the elite EGOT club in 2020, are two other well-known names among Disney fans. (Among his best-known compositions are from the films The Little Mermaid, Beauty, and the Beast, Aladdin, and others.)