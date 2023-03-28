The Bachelor: Is Zach Shallcross Still Going out With Kaity Biggar?

We discovered that Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got engaged in Thailand during tonight’s The Bachelor finale. So, are they still together?

Because so many relationships in the universe of this program failed, we are aware that there is always a reason for people to be concerned about this. Sean Lowe is one of the few examples of a leading guy who actually stayed with and got married to the woman he initially selected during filming, which is why the producers keep bringing him up.

Of course, we had to endure another interview with Sean and Catherine before we could even begin to get an answer, and after that came the inevitable breakdown of the Zach Gabi relationship. Despite his obvious love for her, Kaity seemed to be the preferred option for the majority of the season.

We witnessed Kaity and Zach’s engagement, which naturally turned out to be just as sweet as one might anticipate or the producers presumably wanted. We simply had to wait until after the Final Rose portion to find out if they were still managing to make things work.

Now, Let S Get Into That

The post-proposal was awkward primarily because it took place around ten minutes after that intensely emotional interview with Gabi. Do we have to act like that never happened?

Well, from the minute that she took her engagement ring out during the live show, it was evident that they were still together. Although they both appeared underprepared for the live setting, they do look happy with one another, and despite how absurd it may sound, it seems like these two may genuinely make it work outside of the show.

Do You Think that Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Have a Chance of Going the Distance After The Bachelor’s?

