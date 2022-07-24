The Belko Experiment Where to Watch? Is Netflix Streaming the Horror Film?

Imagine if a routine workday became a struggle for existence. According to the plot of the 2016 horror film The Belko Experiment, 80 workers at a Colombian office building find themselves ensnared in a terrifying game where they must kill one another or be killed in order to escape. The film, which was written by James Gunn, who also directed The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, recently experienced a surge in popularity after going viral on TikTok.

Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and David Dastmalchia are among the other well-known actors who appear in it. Here is all the information you require regarding streaming The Belko Experiment:

Plot

Belko Industries employee Mike Milch was stopped by street vendors who were selling “lucky” handcrafted dolls as he was making his way to work. When Barry Norris, a representative of Belko Industries, arrives at the office building in Bogotá, Colombia, he is met by unknown security personnel who are turning away the local staff members.

Upon reporting for her first day of work, new hire Dany Wilkins is informed that every Belko employee has a tracking device implanted in the base of their skull in case something were to happen to them. The new security officers are unknown to head security guard Evan Smith at Belko. As soon as everyone arrives, a voice on the intercom orders them to murder two of their coworkers, or there would be repercussions. The building’s walls and doors are sealed off by steel shutters, preventing some employees from leaving.

Cast

Mike Milch, portrayed by John Gallagher Jr., is a worker at Belko Industries.

Tony Goldwyn plays Barry Norris, the COO of Belko and a former member of the special forces

Leandra Florez, Norris’ assistant, and Mike’s love interest, played by Adria Arjona

John C. McGinley portrays the socially awkward top executive Wendell Dukes.

Dany Wilkins, a new hire at Belko, is played by Melonie Diaz.

Terry Winters, played by Owain Yeoman

Coworker and friend of Mike.

Sean Gunn plays cafeteria worker Marty Espenscheid.

Brent Sexton plays Vince Agostino, the director of human resources at Belko.

As a tech worker named Keith McLure, Josh Brener

Alonso “Lonny” Crane, played by David Dastmalchian, is a maintenance worker at Melk.

Is Netflix streaming The Belko Experiment? Where to find online streaming of The Belko Experiment:

No, Netflix does not presently have The Belko Experiment available.

Only Pluto TV, which is free with advertisements, now offers it for viewing. On Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, you may pay to buy or rent the movie starting at $14.99 and $3.99, respectively.

The Belko Experiment is trending on TikTok, why?

The Belko Experiment’s recent success on TikTok indicates that’s not always the case, despite the fact that trends there are frequently linked to new releases. After user @moviesjunkie posted a sample from the film showing its ominous premise, many users became interested in it. Over 249,000 people have liked the video since then.

The Belko Experiment: A Viewing Guide

The Belko Experiment: Is There a Trailer?

Certainly is! To watch the trailer right now, scroll up.