Wujing and Vesco Meet in The Blacklist Episode 5 of Season 10.

There is a lot to look forward to as we prepare you for The Blacklistseason 10 episode 5 on NBC this weekend. Just think about where we are! We have officially passed the 200th episode, and Raymond Reddington is once again in a difficult situation.

What then is the central issue this time? Let’s just say that it’s connected to Wujing once more—more specifically, the fact that he’s now informed Robert Vesco of the truth regarding Reddington’s deal with the FBI.

We probably don’t need to inform you at this point that watching this story develop will be very difficult. Vesco and James Spader’s characters have a rich history together, and we don’t believe Robert would necessarily want to hand Vesco over to a potentially lethal assassin. But, it is also understandable if he feels cheated by everything that happened—after all, why wouldn’t he?

Reddington’s only defense in this situation is that he wasn’t the one who put Vesco in jail in the first place; in addition, there’s another element here in that he was in charge of getting Vesco out. We do believe that both of these will be taken into account in some capacity. We now believe that Robert will attempt to act as a double agent or, at the absolute least, he will consider it.

