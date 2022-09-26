The Bling Ring Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

Netflix has released a new documentary series called The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, and it has exclusive interviews with Alexis Neiers (now Alexis Haines, as she is married) and Nick Prugo. Two of the most prominent members of the Calabasas, California ring of convicted thieves known as “The Bling Ring” were identified as Prugo and Neiers. All sorts of famous people had their homes broken into, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and others.

Now that Netflix has released its three-part documentary series about the crimes, it’s the ideal moment to see The Bling Ring, Sofia Coppola’s satirical crime film from 2013. One of Emma Watson’s first major jobs after Harry Potter saw her play Nicolette “Nicki” Moore, a character inspired by Neiers.

Who Plays Who in The Bling Ring?

True life participants in the notorious heists served as inspiration for the film’s protagonists in The Bling Ring. Their real names, however, have been modified.

Find below the cast of The Bling Ring, the characters they play, and the real-life inspirations for those roles. Alexis Haines (née Neiers) is the inspiration for Nicolette “Nicki” Moore, the character played by Emma Watson.

Rebecca Ahn, played by Katie Chang, is a satirical take on Rachel Lee.

Marc Hall (Israel Broussard), modelled after Nick Prugo, is a character in the show.

Chloe Tainer, played by Claire Julien, is based on Courtney Ames.

Rob Hernandez (played by Carlos Miranda), modelled after Roy Lopez Jr.

Ricky, played by Gavin Rossdale, is modelled by Johnny Ajar.

Georgia Rock portrays Gabby Neiers’ and Diana Tamayo’s love child, Emily Moore.

The role of Kate, based on Nancy Jo Sales, is played by Annie Fitzgerald.

I’d like to see The Bling Ring but don’t know where I may do so.

Amazon Prime members in the UK can watch The Bling Ring for £3.99, while those without a Prime membership may watch it for £2.49 on Youtube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movie. The movie used to be available on Netflix, but the service has now taken it down from its catalogue.

Is There Any Truth to The Events in The Bling Ring?

Based on actual events, The Bling Ring follows a group of California adolescents as they break into the homes of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, and Lindsey Lohan.

Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Haines, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, and Johnny Ajar were the other teenagers in the group.

Between October 2008 and August 2009, they broke into about 50 homes and made off with an eye-popping $3 million. In the end, the gang was caught, and all of its members were tried and given prison terms.

The Bling Ring: Where to Find It

Those who have Showtime or Paramount+ can watch The Bling Ring. As an alternative, Prime Video users with the Showtime add-on can see the movie. The film can also be rented or purchased from most digital shops, outside of those specific platforms.

Israel Broussard, Katie Chang, Taissa Farmiga, Claire Julien, Georgia Rock, and Leslie Mann also starred in the film The Bling Ring. Marc Hall, a fictional creation of Broussard, was influenced by the real-life detective Prugo. The film is mentioned several times throughout the docuseries, with Neiers and Prugo discussing various aspects of it and whether or not they felt they were accurately portrayed.

Could I watch The Bling Ring on Netflix? Contrary to the documentary series, Sofia Coppola’s feature film adaptation is not available on the streaming service. Bling Empire, another reality series, and Inventing Anna, another show based on a true story, have a similar feel.

What streaming sites are carrying the Austin Butler–starring Bling Ring movie on Lifetime? There was a Lifetime movie about the same case in 2011 before Sofia Coppola’s 2013 feature (of course there was). The fact that Sydney Sweeney and Austin Butler both appeared in a movie released in 2011 is maybe the biggest surprise.

As of right moment, the only way to see the Lifetime movie is to join the Lifetime Movie Club. There is a Lifetime Movie Club add-on channel available on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is also available for $1.99 on Vudu and Amazon.