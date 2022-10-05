The Challenge Season 36 Where to Watch: Everything We Need to Know!

The Challenge: On December 9 at 8 PM EST, Double Agents (Season 36) is set to debut (5 PM PST). Former participants from a variety of reality competitions, including Big Brother and Shipwrecked, will appear in the upcoming season as they battle for a $1 million USD prize. Because the US version of MTV is geo-blocked, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is required to watch The Challenge: Double Agents from another country.

Online viewing of The Challenge Season 36 is only suggested via authorized sources. Although you might come across illegal streams, they are probably of lower quality. Unlicensed sources run the danger of having their content removed for breaching copyright, in addition to having low resolution and a lot of buffering. You may be certain of receiving the greatest quality information and avoiding missing the season 36 debut by sticking with the official sources mentioned in this page.

The Problem: Only region-locked systems will have Double Agents available. To continue watching using your regular streaming services from home while travelling abroad, you’ll need a VPN.

How to Use a Vpn to Stream Season 36 of The Challenge Online

Your device and the internet are connected via a VPN to create a safe, secure connection. Your whole internet traffic is diverted to a server at the location you specify. For the purpose of unblocking MTV abroad, you can obtain a US IP address by connecting to a VPN server in the US.

Here’s how to use a VPN to stream The Challenge (season 36) from another country

You should begin by becoming a member of a reliable VPN service. Despite the fact that Surfshark and ExpressVPN are other excellent options, we suggest NordVPN.

You can download and install the right VPN app for your device once you’ve joined up (the device on which you plan to stream The Challenge season 36).

Now that the VPN software is open, you can connect to a server. In order to obtain a US IP address, you must connect to a US city. With this, MTV may be accessed from anywhere.

Log in to MTV using your cable TV provider’s website. As an alternative, you can access some TV streaming services to watch MTV (more on these further below).

MTV material can now be viewed live and on demand while travelling abroad. If not, we advise that you delete the cookies and cache from your browser.

The Test: MTV will telecast Double Agents live. You can prevent any last-minute issues by testing your VPN with MTV before the start of season 36. It’s a good idea to ask your VPN’s customer care for assistance if you experience any technical problems.

Other Places Where I Can Watch the Challenge

Amazon Prime Video also offers The Challenge: Double Agents for viewing. Individual episodes can be purchased there for $1.99 (SD) and $2.99. (HD). Full seasons normally cost between $19.99 (SD) and $24.99 although can vary from season to season (HD).

CBS All Access is another option for watching previous seasons online; as of this writing, it offers seasons 11 through 33. This streaming service offers subscriptions with and without advertisements for $5.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively. New consumers can sign up for a free trial that lasts one week.

CBS All Access is only available in the US, in contrast to Amazon Prime’s global availability. Due to this, in order to watch it from another country, you will require a VPN and a US IP address.

How Will the Challenge: Double Agents Pan Out?

The Challenge: Double Agents is the 36th season of the 1998–present MTV reality series The Challenge. In season 36, which was shot in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 contestants—15 men and 15 women—travel to Iceland to compete for a share of a $1 million reward. It will have a “espionage thriller” theme, according to MTV, and return to the partner structure.

Along with the return of some Challenge fan favourites, season 36 will also include alumni from other well-known reality series, so there will be plenty of familiar faces to be seen. This contains competitors from The Amazing Race, Geordie Shore, Survivor, and Big Brother.