The Cliffhanger from That Ben in Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17!

Since the season was only one episode away from ending, we had a sneaking suspicion that Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 would end with a major cliffhanger.

Despite this, we’re still unsure if we were fully ready for what we witnessed at the hour’s end. Ben made another leap in the final moments, but this one was unique from the others. After all, there was a good reason why Addison and the rest of the team were less aware of his whereabouts. Ben is living in a time that hasn’t quite happened, as it turns out!

Ben almost immediately bumps into Ian from the future, who says that his appearance was long overdue and somewhat anticipated. What does that mean? The present’s future, however, might be strongly influenced by what is occurring in this timeline, which could certainly be altered in several ways.

Since you are seriously messing with the laws of time and allowing us to obtain something extremely bizarre and singular, this is the kind of Quantum Leapstuff that we are always going to adore and support.

Now that the great Leaper X clash is approaching, the stakes in the finale will be higher than ever. After all, we do still have to wonder whether Ben is going to get back home and whether we’ll comprehend fully everything that happened in the first place.

Even though we are aware that season 2 is on the way, we would expect some sort of payoff before then. We don t necessarily think that the writers are just going to sit around and make you wait for years to understand at least a few pieces to the puzzle.

But for now, what a cliffhanger and fantastic tease for what might come next!

