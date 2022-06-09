You are Here
The Conjuring 3 Where to Watch: Is Conjuring 3 Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu?
The Conjuring 3 Where to Watch: Is Conjuring 3 Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu?

For the first time since the original Conjuring films, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It is a direct sequel to its predecessors, Annabelle, and a demonic nun. Michael Chaves, the filmmaker of The Curse of La Llorona, replaces James Wan as the director of Ed and Lorraine Warren in this new film. In the new Conjuring movie, the Warrens venture out of their haunted residences and into a courtroom, where they attempt to defend the innocence of a man they believe was possessed and thus committed a crime.

Is the Conjuring 3 Streaming Online?

You may watch The Conjuring 3 for free on HBO Max if you have an HBO subscription. The landing page is available directly here if you want to save it or start watching straight away. As an added bonus, HBO Max users who don’t want to watch the movie in their browser can do so using the app, which is available on Roku and Apple TV, as well as on the majority of key mobile and smart TV platforms. Subscribing to DirectTV gives you access to The Conjuring 3.

Where to Watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It On Demand?

All of the main streaming services have The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It accessible to watch on-demand. The film is now available in 4K UHD for purchase or rental. On-Demand providers like Netflix and Hulu allow you to stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It right now!

  • Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV
  • Google Play YouTube Vudu

Is the Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on Blu-Ray and Dvd?

On DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD, you can get The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. There are a number of special features on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions of the film (The DVD has one of the features). Please peruse the following sections for more information. For the sake of Demonic Possession — An in-depth examination of the true story that inspired the film (Also available on DVD)

  • ‘The Occultist,’ a novel by In this installment of the Conjuring Universe, meet the horrifying new character!
  • Learn about the film’s exorcism sequence and how it came to be in this fascinating look behind-the-scenes documentary
  • a video comic that delves deeper into the Conjuring universe, The Lover, by DC Horror

IS THE CONJURING 3 ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, OR ANOTHER STREAMING SITE?

There will be no other major streaming options for The Conjuring 3 when it debuts.
Along with the US theatrical release, HBO Max will show The Conjuring 3 for one month. There will be no way to watch The Conjuring 3 on services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or even Apple TV+. There will be a theatrical release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as well as a stream of the film on HBO Max.
Is Conjuring 3 Available for Streaming on Hulu?

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the eighth film in The Conjuring series, Conjuring 3. There is no way to watch “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” on Hulu at this time.

Is there an HBO Max version of The Conjuring 3?

In the United States, HBO Max offered a free preview of The Conjuring 3’s third act. The film was released on June 4, 2021, on HBO Max as well as on the big screen. It was only available for a total of 31 days before expiration. ‘The Conjuring 3’ was removed from HBO Max on July 5, 2021. On the 20th of November, 2021, the film will be shown again on HBO Max. With an HBO Max membership, you can watch all of HBO’s on-demand programming as well as all of HBO Max’s original programming for the low monthly price of $14.99. This means that HBO max customers can see the movies right away.

The ‘their’ entry is mentioned in the title of Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a popular horror franchise. An episode of the Conjuring Universe is the eighth episode in the series. HBO Max released the film on June 4, 2021, in theatres and on VOD. If you haven’t seen The Conjuring: The Devil Makes Me Do It yet, do so now! Who or what is the target audience for the first and second Conjuring movies? ‘The Conjuring’ introduces Ed and Lorraine Warren as paranormal investigators. An inexplicable haunting of the Perron family house in the 1970s is investigated in the first film.

Following an increase in unusual and unexplained occurrences in their new home, the family turns to the Warrens for assistance in warding off the forces of evil. When Peggy Hodgson asked the Warren family to go on a trip to London in 1977, they agreed. She thinks her house is haunted, but none of her neighbors believe her. Because of what they witnessed with their own eyes, the Warrens feel compelled to lend a helping hand to the widowed mother as she battles the forces of darkness in her own home.

