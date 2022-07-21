The Day the Music Died Documentary Where to Watch? You Can Watch the Day the Music Died on Apple Tv!

When hearing Don McLean’s anthem, does everyone’s inner child come out? This is the premise of The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+). The eight-and-a-half-minute-long documentary directed by Mark Moorman examines the composition and legacy of “American Pie,” which was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts in 2001. It also includes interviews with McLean and remarks from Garth Brooks and others.

About ‘The Day the Music Died’

Don McLean’s “American Pie” has chronicled the evolution of popular music and evolving worldviews for more than 50 years. Amazing musicians like Madonna and Wierd Al Yankovic have each made interpretations of the song uniquely their own, cementing its status as a cultural standard. In “The Day the Music Died,” McLean himself is seen going more deeply into the significance of the song’s lyrics than has ever been done before as its history is examined.

Can ‘The Day the Music Died’ be Streamed for Free?

With a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus, new users can view the special. The show will be available to current subscribers on Tuesday, July 19.

What Devices Support Paramount+’s ‘The Day the Music Died’ Streaming?

The majority of devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, support streaming of Paramount+.

The Day The Music Died is available on Paramount Plus.

A media streaming website derived from Viacom CBS is called Paramount Plus, or just Paramount+. Its primary motivation for existence is to compete with OTT heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon.

You can watch The Day The Music Died on Apple TV.

Both hardware and online media service, Apple TV. It enables you to stream videos and listen to music. On your TV, you can also use different kinds of internet-based applications. Bloomberg, Trailers, PBS Kids, and more channels are connected to Apple TV. With your Parmount+ subscription, you may watch The Day The Music Died on Apple TV.

Apple TV’s monthly membership package is $4.99. For the first three months, you can benefit from free subscriptions.

Amazon Fire TV now offers The Day The Music Died.

Using an Amazon Fire Stick, you can convert any regular TV into an Amazon Fire TV. All of your preferred OTT platforms may be streamed on your TV using a Fire Stick. To make it simpler to view your favorite TV shows and movies on any TV, the Fire Stick concept was first developed. On your Amazon Fire TV, you can view The Day The Music Died.

Which Films Does It Remind You Of? The Grammy-nominated documentary about Dowd’s life and career as a pioneering producer and recording engineer, Tom Dowd & the Language of Music, was directed by American Pie director Mark Moormann as well. Taylor Swift also examines her own work as a composer in Netflix’s Miss Americana. Swift gave Don McLean flowers in 2021 when her ten-minute song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” dethroned “American Pie” as the longest No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.