The Game Awards Nominees Reveal One Major Truth About Gaming in 2022

The biggest gaming awards show is returning, broadcast live from Los Angeles, and we now have the whole list of nominees for the awards. The Game Awards2022 will be broadcast on December 8 and will bring the gaming community together to honor the best games of the year, from the major AAA titles that dominated the sales charts to the smaller independent blockbusters that captured our attention. In fact, this is a particularly significant year for indie darlings vying for the title of Game of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring are the top contenders for Game of the Year and are expected to win. The former, which has ten nominations, is a critically lauded follow-up to the action-adventure masterwork from Santa Monica Studios that also occurred to take home GOTY in 2018.

The other is FromSoftware’s most recent Soulsborne game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which won GOTY in 2019. Both films have well-known producers and actors connected, and Elden Ring, which has received nominations in seven categories, including Best Narrative, is written by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.

This year’s list of GOTY candidates also includes Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and another PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West. The biggest insight into the state of gaming in 2022, however, comes from the independent games selected for nomination. Two smaller-budget independent games have been nominated in this category for the first time in the history of the show: Stray, a dystopian adventure game with a cat theme from BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna, and A Plague Tale: Requiem, a dark survival horror game from Asobo and Focus Entertainment set during the French Inquisition.

The cooperative action-adventure game It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios, which triumphed over major AAA titles like Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to win the award, was named last year’s Game of the Year. These nominations are the cherry on top of a successful year for independent games. It’s a glaring example of how independent games are succeeding at The Game Awards, a ceremony that was once more well-known for celebrating well-known developers and expensive successes. Some would even argue that Sam Barlow’s outstanding interactive game Immortality, another independent release, should have been nominated in the category given how strong the year’s independent offerings were.

In any case, it’s fantastic to see indie representation expand on the event’s prominent stage. It will be intriguing to see whether either Strayor A Plague Tale: Requiemcan pull off the upset over the two obvious show favorites.

The full list of 2022 candidates for The Game Awards is provided below:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score/Music

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok

Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pok mon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob Yay Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus bzkA Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstr m (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation