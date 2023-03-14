Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Good Lawyer’ and ‘The Good Doctor’ Backdoor Pilots.

Expanding the universe of the good doctor. The Good Lawyer, a new female-driven legal drama on ABC, is about to premiere.

News of a backdoor pilot for the popular medical program surfaced in January 2023. The summary states that while asking for assistance with a case, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) encounters young lawyer Joni (Kennedy McMann). Because Joni has an obsessional compulsive disorder, she can relate to Shaun and they become friends.

The character of Felicity Huffman, who plays Joni’s employer, will also be introduced in the forthcoming episode.

McMann’s first TV role comes in The Good Lawyer after she starred in The CW’s Nancy Drew from 2019 to 2023. The actress reflected on her time portraying the venerable investigator before revealing her upcoming project.

The Nancy Drew series is now complete. I began this adventure when I was 22 and am now 26. I’ve reached adulthood, gotten married, purchased a home, discovered who I am, and lived the absolute childhood fantasy. My life has been drastically altered by this encounter. What a wonderful gift, she captioned a photo on Instagram in December 2022.

I’m very grateful that you helped me realize my dreams. for giving this to me. And a huge thank you to our amazing team, who have been like family to me, helped shape and inspire me, and sacrificed so much for what we have accomplished. You are what made today particularly wonderful, you are who I came here for, and you have my heart forever.

And to Nancy, who has taught me to be brave against all circumstances and who has shown me how to stand up for what I believe in, McMann added. who I will always admire because she is weak, passionate, and compassionate. Walking in your shoes has given me the utmost joy, Nancy Drew. and so on.

Afterward, the Tell Me Lies star discussed how her own experience with OCD served as inspiration for her current character.

THE BEST DREAM ACCOMPLISHED! In January 2023, she wrote the exciting news in the caption of an Instagram post. Thank you to my parents and hubby for supporting me during my entire life’s struggle with OCD. I’d like to thank everyone who helped me feel comfortable enough to discuss it freely. What I have ever desired and more than I could have ever hoped for is to be working on a project like this and to be a part of a genuine and accurate representation of OCD in media.

Huffman’s debut in a major role following her involvement in the college admissions controversy is The Good Doctors spinoff. In March 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum, who shares Sophia and Georgia with husband William H. Macy, was accused of paying $15,000 to modify her eldest daughter s SAT results.

Huffman was charged with fraud six months later, admitted guilt, and received a 14-day prison term. A $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service were also part of her punishment. The New Yorker finished her term and was off supervised release by October of the following year.