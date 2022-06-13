The Green Knight Where to Watch? Does Netflix Have the Green Knight?

Director, writer, editor, and producer David Lowery adapted the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight for his epic 2021 fantasy picture The Green Knight.

A nephew of King Arthur, played by Dev Patel, embarks on a trip to test his courage and meet the Green Knight in the film. Sarita Choudhury, Joel Edgerton, and Ralph Ineson round out the impressive cast.

What is The Green Knight about?

Green Knight, a huge Emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men, is the subject of the epic fantasy adventure “The Green Knight.” Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s impulsive, impetuous nephew, embarks on a dangerous mission to confront the Green Knight.

Gawain’s quest to define his character and establish his worth in the eyes of his family and country is complicated by his encounters with spirits, giants, thieves, and other swindlers along his way. Filmmaker David Lowery presents a new take on one of the most beloved stories in the history of literature.

Green Knight Plot

Her name is Essel. Gawain is awakened by her on Christmas morning in the brothel where he works as a servant. Gawain returns to Camelot following a reprimand from his mother (not named by name but implied to be Morgan le Fay), who invites him to join his uncle King Arthur at the Round Table.

“Le Fay” conjures up the Green Knight, who appears in Arthur’s court and demands that whoever defeats him must return to the Green Chapel the following Christmas in order to receive an equal blow in return. Takes on the challenge, Gawain. With Excalibur in his hand, Gawain kills the Knight. Lifting his severed head, he reminds Gawain of the agreement and then departs from the castle.

Cast

Sir Gawain is played by Dev Patel.

actress Alicia Vikander stars in two major motion pictures as Essel and the Lady

The Lord is played by Joel Edgerton.

mother, played by Sarita Choudhury

the reign of Sean Harris

As the Green Knight, Ralph Ineson portrays

The Scavenger, played by Barry Keoghan.

Winifred is played by Erin Kellyman.

The location where the green knight is to be seen

In Australia, The Green Knight will be available on the following streaming services. Later, if The Green Knight is integrated with other services, this table will be updated accordingly.

Services

Amazon PrimeYesApple TV Plus

Plus NoBingeNoDisney,

It’s time to get go of Foxtel.

Netflix

Box office results for NoStanNoTelstra TV

No

A Good Place to See ‘the Green Knight’

As of this writing, “The Green Knight” is available for purchase on VOD providers like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV. It’s available for between $12 and $15, depending on where you get it. You can watch “The Green Knight” whenever and as many times as you like after purchasing it from a VOD service. On Amazon, you can buy a DVD for $10, a Blu-ray for $13, and an Ultra HD Blu-ray for $21.50, respectively.

What additional A24 titles am I able to watch right now on my laptop or phone?

Showtime’s $11 a month subscription is the best way to see other A24 films. For new Showtime customers, there is a 30-day free trial available. With Paramount Plus, you can get the service at a lower price. ‘ Before signing up by October 20, new users to both services will be able to acquire the bundle for $10 per month.

Trailer for Green Knight