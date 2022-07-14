The House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy Character Will Reminds You of a Game of Thrones Fan Favorite!

Rhaenyra isn’t afraid of getting her hands a little muddy. ‘

Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, is no damsel in distress. Rhaenyra, on the other hand, has a striking resemblance to Arya Stark, Maisie Williams’ character in Game of Thrones. She said, “They are both ladies who do not act in accordance with what is expected of them.” As a result, “I think people are going to fall in love with her because she has that rebellious and mischievous character.

In Emma’s Opinion, Rhaenyra Is “obsessed with Masculinity

” In Emma’s opinion, Rhaenyra is “obsessed with masculinity” because she sees it as a symbol of freedom, which the princess links to manhood. A term bestowed upon her by the people of Westeros, the “Realm’s Delight,” is something Rhaenyra finds repulsive since it connotes “a passiveness, becoming an object of people’s ogling.”

She’s more than simply an obedient princess. Dragon riding and other traditionally masculine pastimes are performed by the character behind closed doors. It’s almost as if she has an identical twin, as Emma put it while speaking of Rhaenyra’s alter ego. It’s Rhaenyra, who was born male and has all the things she wants and believes are hers, who is the doppelgänger.

The persona of Maisie When Arya heard that she was expected to marry a powerful man and act like a lady

The persona of Maisie When Arya heard that she was expected to marry a powerful man and act like a lady, she was just as disappointed. Maisie even though the character was gay, at least until she had sex with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in the last season of Game of Thrones. Maisie recently spoke with Teen Vogue and said, “So…yeah,” “Wow,” said the man. The actress previously stated that playing Arya was difficult because she was still figuring out who she was as a woman. This made her angry towards Arya, she explained. “I despised Arya because… When I realized that my body wasn’t in sync with the part of me the world valued, I became enraged.

Maisie is looking forward to being free of Arya’s shadow. In the words of Variety, “I’m kind of looking forward to watching Game of Thrones—even if it’s not Game of Thrones—and experiencing it as a person who isn’t on it.” HBO will air the first episode of House of the Dragon on August 21.

Related Articles: Vanessa Hudgens Wore The Glazed Donut Nail Trend Approved by Hailey Bieber!

Brooklyn’s Wedding Suit Is Fixed by Harper Beckham, Who Also Poses with Eva Longoria in Photos Honoring Her Brother’s 11th Birthday!

In Adorable Photos, Reese Witherspoon’s Doppelgänger Daughter Ava Fixes Her Mother’s Makeup and Shows a New Tattoo!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com