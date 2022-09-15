The Lost City Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Amazone Prime?

For their amusing journey in The Lost City with Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock dons a pink sequin jumpsuit. Tuesday saw the release on Paramount+ of the action-adventure comedy, which had only just made its SXSW and theatre debuts (May 10).

A novelist (Bullock) and the woman who appears on her book cover (Tatum) are the main characters in The Lost City. A millionaire kidnaps them in the hopes that they would lead him to an old city’s hidden riches.

Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt Adam Nee, who also directed the movie, also features Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison. Liza Chasin, Seth Gordon, and Bullock all worked together to make The Lost City.

Disc for The Lost City

Now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD is The Lost City. There will be more than 50 minutes of supplementary material on The Lost City 4K/Blu-ray/DVD in addition to the film. These are only a few examples of the bonus material:

Extracted sequences

Bloopers

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have some fun in the “Dynamic Duo” set.

Address profile

The action scenes and stunts for the movie “Jungle Rescue”

The purple sequin jumpsuit worn by Loretta was dubbed “The Jumpsuit” for its style.

“Charcuterie”: an analysis of the kidnapping scene involving Loretta

The Lost City’s villains

developing The Lost City

Read More- Where to Watch Interstellar: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

Other Information About the Lost City that You Should Know

Sandra Bullock plays a romance author who is abducted by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in the adventure-romance film The Lost City to uncover an ancient treasure she writes about in her most recent book. Dash (Channing Tatum), who serves as the face of her book covers, is in charge of going to the forest to try and find her.

The Lost City reviews have been mostly positive, despite the film’s unmistakable parallels to the 1980s blockbuster Romancing the Stone; the film doesn’t seem to be a simple rehash.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang, and Brad Pitt also appear in the film The Lost City. The trailer is provided below. The Lost City review from What to Watch may be read right here as well.

Read More- Where to Watch Little Women: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

How to Get Paramount+ Free and Watch the Lost City

Simply sign in to watch The Lost City for free if you’re already a Paramount+ subscriber. To view The Lost City and other programs on the platform, sign up right now if you haven’t already and you’ll get a free 7-day trial.

A monthly commercial-free subscription option for Paramount+ is available for $9.99 (or $99.99 annually), with a $4.99 monthly starting price for ad-supported streaming. You may access hundreds of hours of entertainment, including new films, local CBS stations, NFL on CBS, and CBSN’s 24-hour news service, thanks to the membership.

The Lost City can be viewed for free for the first week of Amazon Prime subscribers add Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel.

Wish to reduce your bill even more? For $11.99 a month, you may save up to 28% by combining Paramount+ and Showtime. Student discounts are available from Paramount+ as well.

Along with brand-new films, Paramount+ offers a tonne of other media, including fan favorites like 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Why Women Kill, iCarly, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, and The Stand.

The Lost City is now on Blu-ray/DVD, which features 4K Ultra UHD ($27.99), and it’s available to buy digitally on Prime Video in addition to the Paramount+ streaming release. These formats cost $22.99 and $29.99, respectively.