The Mystery of A Lost Prequel Character Is Finally Solved by Star Wars.!

Anthology shows may be a terrific format with which to experiment with storytelling techniques or explore less-traveled areas of a popular universe, as American Horror Stories, Marvel’s What If?, and Star Wars: Visionshave taught us. The galaxy far, far away is back with new bite-sized adventures following the success of its gripping anime anthology. With its first six episodes released, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has already proven to be a whistlestop of Lucas’s legend. The show promised to tackle the sometimes criticized Prequel Trilogy.

Tales of the Jedi is a great triumph for this fictitious prequel to The Clone Wars, whether it’s the endearing Baby Ahsoka or bringing Liam Neeson back in the role of Qui-Gon Jinn. And there’s one scene in particular that viewers will remember long after watching these short movies. The animated anthology revives a forgotten prequels character just to mercilessly slaughter them off. Get ready; #JusticeforYaddle will undoubtedly become a trending topic online.

Yaddle was a Jedi Master who served on the Jedi High Council in the final years of the Galactic Republic, for those who need a refresher. Yaddle stands apart from characters like Ki-Adi-Mundi because she was essentially a female Yoda. Concept artist Iain McCaig originally drew Yaddle as a sketch for a young Yoda, but she eventually took on a life of her own and became a fan favorite. However, it must have seemed like a cheap gimmick to audiences in 1999, as Yaddle disappeared after making her screen debut in The Phantom Menace.

The fourth Tales of the Jedi episode takes place during The Phantom Menace’s events, coinciding with Qui-revelation Gon’s of the Sith and his eventual demise at Darth Maul’s hands in the year 32 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). Unfortunately, we were unaware of the passing of another outstanding Jedi in that year. Count Dooku, who was portrayed by Christopher Lee in the live-action version and is voiced by Corey Burton here, has a kinder side in The Sith Lord. We study the link between the two and discover that Dooku is close friends with Yaddle since Dooku was Qui-old Gon’s master. But the fact that Dooku is turning to the dark side and being seduced by the Sith undermines their friendship.

Untrustworthy Dooku is pursued by the suspicious Yaddle, who then confronts him. Their confrontation, which is accompanied by music from “Duel of the Fates,” foreshadows Dooku’s later battle with Yoda in “Attack of the Clones.” Yaddle begs Dooku to return to the light side of the Force from exhaustion. However, Dooku is asked by Palpatine, “Do you wish to prove your loyalty?” Tales of the Jedi predicts Yaddle’s demise; kill her. With all of his wrath, Darth Tyranus slays her. Another Prequel Trilogy legend has met a terrible death.

The episode also establishes that Yaddle left the Jedi High Council because she objected to its autocratic practices, which explains why Master Shaak Ti took her place and why she was absent from the films after The Phantom Menace. The character was relegated to the puppet department in order to keep Yoda in the spotlight, even though it is likely that he raised more questions than he did answers.

Yaddle’s demise in the previous continuity plays out significantly differently, despite the fact that modern Star Wars has done a remarkable job of adapting departed Legends canon like Boba Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc Pit. Yaddle dies at the age of 48 after taking a bioweapon while traveling to Mawan with Anakin and Obi-Wan, according to the 2003 YA novel Jedi Quest: The Shadow Trap. It makes sense to change her demise to something more dramatic involving Dooku, but since she talked in the same manner as Yoda in Legends, there is another modification that might be too much for some Star Wars canon purists. In particular, many fans don’t understand why Yaddle speaks regularly.

Bryce Dallas Howard, a prominent name in Star Wars who has helmed episodes of The Mandalorian and possibly the greatest of The Book of Boba Fett, provides the voice of Yaddle. Despite the fact that the character didn’t speak in The Phantom Menace, most people believed she would speak in the same cryptic tones that have made Yoda renowned for the past 42 years. Howard’s natural voice should have been anticipated when Yaddle spoke like any other Jedi in the canon novel The High Republic: Out of the Shadows from 2021. Thankfully, the show’s creator Dave Filoni has provided some clarification as to why Yaddle’s diction had to be altered for Disney canon.

According to Filoni, Howard wondered if Yaddle spoke backward when he inquired about her voice when he asked about it. No, I don’t think so, I say. That’s a Yoda thing, in my opinion. Yoda expresses himself in that manner deliberately to honor his own master, Frank Oz once informed me. He had considered it that way. I make an effort to continue thinking about these ideas. Although the Hysalrian diction was never discussed in any Legends stories, it’s unclear how Yoda ultimately ended up getting his distinctive way of phrase. Legends established a serpentine Jedi named N’Kata Del Gormo as Yoda’s master.

Putting vocal ambiguity aside, you may recall those crazy beliefs that claimed Yoda and Yaddle committed immoral acts that caused Grog. It appears that we will have to park that tinfoil theory beside Jar Jar Binks becoming a Sith after her death in Tales of the Jedi. Yaddle’s name is currently just another one on the wall of the Jedi Council’s memorials as Filoni solves yet another vexing Star Wars riddle.

Disney+ now has Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi available for viewing.

The following article initially appeared on Den of Geek: “Star Wars Finally Solves Big Mystery About Lost Prequel Trilogy Character.”