The NBC Sports Schedule for The British Open in 2022!

There will be a 150th-anniversary Open Championship at St. Andrews’ Old Course from July 14-17, which we call the British Open in the US.

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, and defending British Open champion Collin Morikawa are among the top candidates for the Claret Jug at the year’s last major championship.

Tiger Woods is back in action at The Open after skipping the U.S. Open earlier this year. St. Andrews was the site of two of his victories in the tournament, in 2000 and 2005. On Thursday, at 9:59 a.m. Eastern Time, he’ll begin play. Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app offer live streaming of The Open, which is broadcast on USA Network and the NBC Sports Network.

With Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon on the sidelines, Mike Tirico serves as host and play-by-play announcer. Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, and Nick Faldo are the analysts on the panel.

The NBC Sports schedule for the 2022 British Open is now available.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

On Thursday, 14 July

The First Stage.

Peacock, 1:30 to 4:00 a.m.

USA Network, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 3 pm to 4 pm, Peacock is open to the public.

On Friday, July 15th,

Round Two:

Peacock, 1:30 to 4:00 a.m.

USA Network, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 3 pm to 4 pm, Peacock is open to the public.

The 16th of July is a Saturday this year.

Finals of the tournament

USA Network, 5-7 a.m. EST

Seven to three, NBC and Peacock

On July 17th,

The Last Chance

USA Network, 4-7 a.m.

NBC and Peacock are on from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

