The One Scene from Lord of The Rings that Almost Destroyed Peter Jackson’s Movies

The Lord of the Rings is enjoying a comeback as The Rings of Power does well on Amazon. The conflicted response to The Hobbit Trilogy has largely subsided, and viewers are eager to see Middle-earth once more.
While J.R.R. Tolkien’s original works must be the first and best source for the passion generated by the new series, there is no disputing that The Rings of Power would not enjoy its current degree of prominence if it weren’t for Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
The films adapted a well-liked but infamously unfilmable series of novels, full of exotic fantasy races, lost languages, huge battles, and an omnipotent singing hippie, into family-friendly adventures.
But at a critical juncture, it almost crumbled. When the studio first approved three sizable movies to be shot concurrently, it showed an astonishing amount of faith in Jackson’s abilities. The fact that they trusted Jackson at all is even more remarkable considering that he previously worked on gross-out horror films like Bad Taste and Braindead (also known as Dead Alive) and the sex romp Meet the Feebles.
Jackson achieved success with the drama Heavenly Creatures. Bob Shaye, the head of New Line, was won over by Jackson’s proposal for a massive trilogy, but the studio lost trust during a crucial stage of development.
And it might have destroyed Peter Jackson’s plan for one of the most epic fight scenes ever filmed. Simply put, the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy would not have been the same.
}).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });