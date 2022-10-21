What Remains of The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film 55 Years Later.!

On Oct. 20, 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin were riding horseback along the banks of Bluff Creek, in Northern California s Six Rivers National Forest when they filmed just under a minute of what looked to be a large, hair-covered female bipedal figure walking into the frame from the left, glancing over its right shoulder, and continuing until it exits on the right. The footage is the most famous, most debated but never definitively debunked video capture of a supposed sasquatch.
Now, 55 years later, it remains a popular topic of conversation amongBigfootbelievers as well as skeptics. And the profile of the apelike form taken from the clip with its domed head and large swaying arms has become an immediately recognizable symbol for a squatch and is emblazoned on an endless supply of merchandise.
The Patterson-Gimlin Film (PGF) was one of the topics covered in a recent episode of myTalking Strangeparanormal pop culture show (available on apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube) featuring guest Dr. Jeff Meldrum, an anatomy and anthropology professor at Idaho State University.
Meldrum is a renowned researcher on the evolution of hominin bipedalism, author ofSasquatch: Legend Meets Science, and editor-in-chief of the scholarly refereed journal, The Relict Hominoid Inquiry. He’s also a proponent of the Patterson-Gimlin Film and says that it holds up better in 2022 than it did in 1967.
If Patterson had come forward with his film this year, instead of 55 years ago, it would have been a completely different reception, a different story, a different outcome, he says. If we could switch the current anthropological understanding of the fossil record of hominid evolution, and put that back in 1967, juxtaposed with the limitations on all those skills, and technologies used in faking a film like that, it would be a very different outcome.
What Meldrum means is that contrary to claims of those who said PGF was a man-in-suit hoax when the footage was captured, Hollywood didn t possess the skills to create a gorilla costume that looked and moved like Patty. Meanwhile, the scientific understanding of the time couldn t account for a primate that moved in that manner. But as moviemaking and special effects have advanced, so has the science.
Meldrum says even the more open-minded scientists in the past, such as John Napier, who wrote one of the first academic treatments on the sasquatch topic, were stymied by characteristics like a hybrid structure that looked like an ape from the waist up and a human from the waist down.
