The Poughkeepsie Tapes Where to Watch? There Is a 2007 Full-Length Movie of The Poughkeepsie Tapes Streaming Online!

The Poughkeepsie Tapes is a John Erick Dowdle pseudo-documentary horror film from 2007. Poughkeepsie, New York’s snuff film stockpile is included in a documentary about a serial killer’s murder spree. Filmed at Tribeca Film Festival in 2007, the film was originally scheduled for a February 2008 theatrical release by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, but that release date was later canceled. Despite a brief VOD run in 2014, the film was never released on home video.

It was remastered and published on DVD and Blu-ray in October 2017 by Scream Factory, through the newly reborn Orion Pictures.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes Plot

New York police uncover over 800 videotapes shot by serial killer Edward Carver,[a] which document his killings from the point of abduction through the postmortem mutilation of the corpse. When police and law enforcement begin looking into the whereabouts of Carver and his victims, they find that he is careful not to be filmed without full disguise.

An eight-year-old girl is the first victim he abducts, rapes, and murders on the first tape. As time goes on, Carver gets more methodical in his approach to his crimes. Before clubbing and chloroforming the Andersons, he gets them to give him a ride. Following that, he performs a Caesarean section on the woman, inserting her husband’s severed head into her womb before sewing her up and filming her reaction. Using sign language, Carver appears in CCTV footage of another gas station and reveals the whereabouts of the victims.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes Cast

acting in the role of Cheryl Dempsey

Playing Edward Carver is Ben Messmer.

In the role of Leonard Schway, Ivar Brogger

Felton Lewis, played by Lou George.

Simon Alray, played by Michael Lawson

Samantha Robson, in the role of Samantha Baker

Mike Moakes was played by Ron Harper.

Pam Frears is played by Kim Kenny.

Bobbi Sue Luther as Josephine.

In the role of Aretha Creely, Iris Bahr

How to Watch The Poughkeepsie Tapes

It’s currently available on Amazon Prime or Paramount+. Streaming the Poughkeepsie Tapes for free on Pluto or Tubi is possible.

Does Netflix have The Poughkeepsie Tapes?

The Poughkeepsie Tapes are not available to stream on Netflix. It’s not unexpected that the 2007 picture hasn’t been made available on the streaming service due to scheduling issues. You may also check out other crime films and shows on Netflix, such as Abducted in Plain Sight, American Murder: The Family Next Door, and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Where to watch The Poughkeepsie Tapes

You can presently watch The Poughkeepsie Tapes on DIRECTV, Epix, Paramount Plus, and more. Watch it on Pluto TV for free, but be prepared to see advertisements in between the episodes. Poughkeepsie Tapes is John Erick Dowdle’s directorial debut. In Poughkeepsie, New York, iconic serial murderer Edward Carver committed a series of horrific killings, and he left behind hundreds of tapes documenting each of them. The story of the film is recounted through a series of mockumentary-style interviews and archival material. It’s an excellent choice for those who enjoy watching crime films.

Unfortunately, I’m a chicken and won’t even try to keep an eye on myself. Because the Poughkeepsie Tapes look so authentic, even if you’re not a fan of horror films, you might find it fascinating! There is no doubt about it: The Poughkeepsie Tapes are a hoax, despite their convincing appearance. However, real-life serial killers and homicides affected the story. Is there anything I can do to pique your interest? If so, you may be wondering if you can see this spooky film on Netflix.