Could There Actually Be More Lord of The Rings Films in The Works?

Warner Bros. Discovery has a new strategy: focus on franchises and intellectual property (IP). We admit that hearing that vision said aloud by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who spoke yesterday to shareholders during a Q3 earnings call, reads a bit like an Onion headline. What have Hollywood studios, including Warners, been doing over the past decade ifnotemphasizing a real focus on franchises, as Zaslav says?
A little over 10 years ago, Disney s live-action division was considered to be in trouble due to its inability to launch a new popular IP like they had with pirates of the Caribbeanat the beginning of the 2000s.
So then-Disney CEO Bob Iger pursued the purchases of Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm, in much the same vein that Disney solidified its animation dominance at the beginning of the millennium by buying Pixar Animation Studios (another Iger decision). Problem solved.
}).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });