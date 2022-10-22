The “Early Story” of A Major Tolkien Character Will Be Examined in The Rings of Power Season 2.!

There are Rings of Power spoilers in this Lord of the Rings article.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Lord of the Rings series has plans to fully delve into its major villain when the show returns for a second season if you’ve already seen the shocking season 1 finale of The Rings of Power.

Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand/Sauron, revealed to Empire that he has already recorded a crucial scene that would outline some of the Dark Lord’s past in the series.

“You remember how we first encounter Galadriel in Season 1? Vickers hints, “I’m not going to get into specifics, but part of the sequence I shot is the early story of Sauron in the next season.

The prospect of witnessing what Sauron was up to during the First Age of Middle-earth is still raised by this revelation, even though Vickers and the series’ showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay didn’t provide much information about just how far they were delving into Sauron’s past in season 2.

There are still some aspects of Sauron’s past that The Rings of Power can depict and elaborate on in their own unique way with the works they do have the right to use, including the Appendices of The Lord of the Rings.

However, a lot of Sauron’s backstory before the Second Ageis detailed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s posthumous workThe Silmarillion, which the Tolkien estate still owns the rights to and which Amazon cannot outright

It is unfortunate that the Rings of Power may not be able to depict the army of werewolves that Sauron amassed during the First Age following his siege of the Elvish island of Tol Sirion or his vampire herald Thuringwethil, but it is likely that they will be able to depict some of Sauron’s time as Morgoth, the first Dark Lord of Middle- earth’s, lieutenant.

Read More: JuRicksic Mort: A Review of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6

It doesn’t seem entirely out of the question for them to show some of the events that led up to this war as well as their aftermath, especially in light of the fact that the series has already made references to the Great Battle of the First Age, the conflict where Sauron killed Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) brother.

At the end of the First Age, when his master Morgoth was vanquished, Sauron was forced into exile. The Trees of Valinor were devastated in the First Age due to Morgoth, which is why the Elves have been getting weaker throughout The Rings of Power and are hence drawn to mithril.

The Great Battle seems to be the ideal way to depict Sauron’s journey before his first fall to where we see him now, even though there is no way to know for sure at this point whether or not Morgoth himself will appear in Sauron’s early story as depicted in The Rings of Power. I know better than to criticize Mephisto, or in this case Morgoth before it is actually confirmed.

It would make sense for Sauron’s season 2 sequence to be comparable to Galadriel’s season 1 opening scene given that The Rings of Power is establishing Galadriel to be his equal in the light.

It would be interesting to witness the events from Sauron’s point of view when Galadriel’s perspective is presented at the beginning of season 1 with the end of the First Age and the Great Battle. It only seems fitting to learn part of what Sauron was up to during that time after Galadriel spent centuries trying to find evidence of his existence.

Read More: The Flash 2 Has Already Been Written Despite Ezra Miller’s Legal Issues.!

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The “Early Story” of a Major Tolkien Character Will Be Explored in The Rings of Power Season 2 originally appeared on Den of Geek.