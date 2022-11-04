The Sandman Season 2 Might Change One of Neil Gaiman’s Best Stories

The Netflix rendition of The Sandman is somewhat similar to other well-liked television programs.

It had an engaging first season that had Morpheus alias Dream (Tom Sturridge) struggle with living dream vortex Rose Walker and renegade nightmare the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) (Kyo Ra). Along the way, it set the stage for upcoming plotlines, such as the conflict between Dream and his sibling Desire (Mason Alexander Park), as well as a rivalry with Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), the deity in charge of Hell.

It’s only reasonable for viewers to wonder how these shows will develop these plot strands when they are renewed for another season like The Sandman recently was. However, as The Sandman is an adaptation of a comic book series that has already been finished, readers may anticipate how the remaining issues will end.

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened… pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

The first season of The Sandman mostly adhered to the comics, adapting the first two main arcs, Preludes and Nocturnes, and The Doll’s House, with a few exceptions. It is therefore likely that the third and fourth main arcs, Seasons of MistandA Game of You, will be adapted for season two.

The former presents a tale with wider consequences, while the latter adopts a fairytale style to follow Barbie from The Doll’s House (played by Lily Travers in the performance) as she deals with her divorce.

After being beaten by Dream, Lucifer becomes enraged and exacts retribution by fleeing from Hell and giving Morpheus possession of it. Dream battles numerous pantheons throughout Seasons of Mist that only want Hell for themselves, allowing Desire to fuel animosity toward their brother even more.

Neil Gaiman, the creator of the Sandman, sneaks in a shorter tale that just so happens to be one of his best in this epic tale about gods and the Endless. “At Which the Dead Return; and Charles Rowland Concludes His Education,” a short horror tale set in an English boarding school, was first published in 1991’s The Sandman#25 (penciled by Matt Wagner, inked by P. Craig Russell, colored by Daniel Vozzo, and lettered by Todd Klein).

It centers on thirteen-year-old Charles Rowland, who is sent to spend the Christmas break at his boarding school. Charles is initially only cared for by the headmaster and a teacher, but as control of Hell is left open, ghosts start to come by. Edwin Paine, a good-hearted boy, is one of the ghosts, but there are also three bullies who killed students at the school and intend to kill Charles.

“In Which the Dead Return” grounds its supernatural flourishes in human emotion, just like the best Gaiman tales. Although frightening on a philosophical and visual level, the novel nevertheless demonstrates a great deal of empathy for its characters as Charles endures not just tremendous loneliness but also torment at the hands of the ghost bullies.

Seasons of Mist’s story is not directly advanced by “In Which the Dead Return,” although it does illustrate the effects of Lucifer leaving Hell. In other words, it’s the ideal enhancement to a fantastic concert.

While the first two cycles of Netflix’s The Sandman have mostly embraced serialized narrative, there have still been a few stand-alone storylines that are reminiscent of the comics.

The Sound of Her Wings, the sixth episode, which adapts the classic Neil Gaiman tale of the same name, and the bonus eleventh episode of season one, which brought “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope” to television, are standouts.

Season 2 will undoubtedly do the same with some additional well-known Sandman stories, presumably including “In Which the Dead Return.”