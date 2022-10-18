The Scariest Kids’ Tv Shows of The 1990s.!

When it comes to spooky, the ’90s just did it best and ’90s kids could t get enough of it.
We grew up in the last decade when being a witch was cool thanks to that hippie witch grunge aesthetic and the popularity of twin Peaks. Bizarre puppet-driven movies like the Dark Crystal, LabyrinthandThe Neverending Storyseemed to endlessly play on TV, meanwhile, were you even a 90s kid if you did t have the full set of goosebumps books and a few of the real scary ones Point Horror!?
With the resurgence of slasher flicks thanks to scream, television shows such as-Files, BuffyandCharmedand real stories found onStrange But Truein the UK and unsolved Mysteries in the US, horror had gone mainstream, and kids were more than aware of it we were hooked on it. If you were t sharing urban legends at slumber parties or sneaking downstairs to catch the late-night horror film on TV when your parents were asleep, you were t living.
}).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });