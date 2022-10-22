How and Where to Watch the Second Season of Gangs of London.!

award-winning cult favorite Intense, action-packed thriller Gangs of London is returning for a second season as the criminal underworld of London engages in a deadly (and compelling to watch) power battle.

Where can you watch the remaining episodes of series two in the UK? Series two’s premiere episode aired on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, October 20. And when will the second season of Gangs of London air in the US? We have your back:

Gangs of London Series 2 in The UK

Only the first two episodes of the second season of Gangs of London are currently accessible on Sky Atlantic and NOW, despite the fact that the series was initially planned as a boxset release.

The NOW website states that fresh episodes will be streamable every Thursday, beginning with episode three on Thursday, October 27.

The US Release of Gangs of London Season 2

Like in the UK, American viewers will get a double dose of Gangs of London episodes to start with, followed by a weekly release of the remaining season, when the series debuts on AMC on Thursday, November 17.

How Many Episodes Are There?

This season of Gangs of London has eight episodes, one fewer than the first, yet it’s just as brutal and thrilling as ever.

What S New for Series Two of Gangs of London?

No major spoilers here, but the gangs are in shambles in series two, which picks up a year after the bloody reckoning at the end of series one. This makes it possible for a new, brutally merciless ruling power to gain control of Koba.

It’s a new position for Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), who described why Zoba is such an explosive new addition to the show in a recent Virgin Radio interview:

Nothing is off bounds, and his guiding principle is that power comes before family. This really spoke to me because the first season’s central theme is family, and this character is the antithesis of that. The only thing I can thus advise is to be prepared for harshness in a level that you haven’t really seen before.

In the second season of Gangs of London, a new gang called the Algerians is also moving into the city, bringing with them a cast of intriguing new individuals.

Salem Kali (Colt 45), Fady Elsayed (My Brother the Devil), and Aymen Hamdouchi (Criminal: UK) are among the new cast members. French rapper Jasmine Armando also makes her acting debut.

Numerous returning cast members will also be present, including Narges Rashidi, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, and Orli Shuka. Sope Dirisu, who reprises his role as Elliot Finch, recently discussed what to look forward to in season two:

Our characters need to figure out how to handle London’s new climate. Even I can’t wait to see some of the truly amazing story arcs.

Since the first episode of Gangs of London debuted in April of 2015, it has been two and a half years. Judging from what we’ve seen so far, series two will be worth the wait.

From November 17th, Gangs of London will air on Thursdays on Sky Atlantic and NOW before moving to AMC.

