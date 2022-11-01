The Sequel Trilogy Era Could Finally Return with Plans for New Star Wars Films.!

While Luke Skywalker and his family’s mission to leave their desert planet and save the galaxy may have been the inspiration for Star Wars at first, it has now expanded to encompass much more.

Skywalkers are always nearby (as evidenced by Luke’s appearances in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which also starred Princess Leia), but series like the political drama Andor and the military story The Bad Batch has taken the franchise beyond the original film saga.

The Prequel and Original Trilogies are closely related to these spinoffs, fleshing out the lives of characters before or after the happenings of their respective big-screen adventures. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and future programs Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew explore what’s happening in the galaxy five years after the defeat of the Empire on Endor.

It’s a technique that has allowed Disney+ to create its own post-Return of the Jedi shared world on the small screen. Even if their stories aren’t as closely related, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor also describe life under the Galactic Empire before the Rebellion rose to power.

Another series, The Acolyte, will introduce us to yet another region of the galaxy far, far away and will be set roughly 100 years before the entire Skywalker Saga.

The latter project may have you questioning why Lucasfilm is working on a movie that is set a century before even The Phantom Menace before deciding whether or not to revisit its most recent feature trilogy.

Rey was still on Tatooine admiring the twin suns when we last heard from her, and the studio has yet to formally announce any intentions to revisit the Sequel Trilogy era, whether through new television series or a film. But it doesn’t necessarily imply that Lucasfilm isn’t secretly developing fresh adventures set in the Sequel era.

The Hollywood Reporter’s research indicates that the recently discovered Star Wars film by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) will supposedly take place during the Sequel Trilogy era.

According to the publication, Lindelof is reportedly writing a standalone film with co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain) that will take place “after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although it would not be a continuation of the Skywalker narrative.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel for Disney+, will be in charge of directing the film, which “could contain some of the characters from the Star Wars Trilogy created in the 2010s.”

Despite the fact that Lucasfilm hasn’t officially confirmed what Lindelof, Britt-Gibson, and Obaid-Chinoy are working on (or that they’re working on anything Star Wars at all), this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the company is thinking about returning to Rey, Finn, Poe, and friends, or at the very least the era they explored. In fact, the report is consistent with Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, earlier this year.

As we look to our cinematic space, Kennedy stated to Empire in May, “We’re expanding further beyond the existing sequels.” In terms of where we’re headed with our movies and how far we’ll go from that, [the sequel era] is something we discuss frequently. That’s the area we’re really focusing on.

In an interview with Total Film, Kennedy reaffirmed this, noting that there was no hesitation to go past the nine Skywalker films: We need to start a brand-new epic. That demands a lot. There is a lot of debate surrounding that.

Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins, was billed as a movie that would “advance the tale into the future period of the galaxy” until it was suddenly dropped from the Disney picture lineup.

It’s probable that this movie would have also given an excellent opportunity to bring back Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, the best starfighter pilot in the galaxy, if “future age” meant “after the Sequel Trilogy.” We don’t yet know how Lindelof, Britt-Gibson, and Obaid-Chinoy plan to use characters from the Sequel Trilogy in their mystery film.

And would any of the main characters from the Sequel Trilogy even be interested in making a return to the galaxy? Daisy Ridley’s cryptic response to the question of whether she would like to return to Star Wars when questioned about it at the BAFTAs in March was, “I’ll always be Rey.”

John Boyega, meantime, has had enough for the time being: “At this point, I’m cool off it. I’m okay, the actor who plays Finn told Sirius XM in August. “Finn is at a good confirmation place where you can just appreciate him in other things, the games, and the animation,” the author believes. However, I believe that from II to VIII, I did well.

Whatever else, one thing is certain: Lindelof’s abilities as a storyteller would be best served by the leeway provided by a film set after the Sequel Trilogy. For better or worse, Lindelof has established a reputation for exploring fresh perspectives on well-known themes or franchises while defying expectations along the way.

This is especially true of HBO’s Watchmen, which employed a novel and critically acclaimed strategy to carry on the saga that was first introduced in Alan Moore’s seminal graphic novel. Going beyond The Rise of Skywalker gives Lindelof the chance to explore fresh concepts unfettered from Skywalker drama while recapturing the best qualities of the films that came before.

Just be aware that this top-secret project may still be in the early stages of development, so don’t expect to see it anytime soon. Although it may be some time before we see any of our Sequel Trilogy pals once more, it appears like Lucasfilm is at least intending to have this reunion in the future. You can view the whole list of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows here while you wait.