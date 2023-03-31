Spoilers for “Smoke & Mirrors,” The Seventeenth Episode of Season Thirteen of Blue Bloods.

Want to know a few more details about the future right away? Check out the complete episode 17 summary for season 13 below
When one of the Dream Team members becomes the subject of a departmental inquiry, Smoke & Mirrors Frank clashes with them. On BLUE blood, Friday, April 7(10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and accessible life and on-demand on Par, Jamie and Danny collaborate to look into a string of carjackings involving one of Danny’s criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), assist a woman who is being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find out who is responsible for the.
This episode appears to be the final one before the next break; when the show resumes, though, we’ll probably be nearing the end of the season.
The good news is that we are aware that season 14 is forthcoming, at least for the time being. You don’t have to worry about that at least! Although the majority of this show is procedural, it wouldn’t surprise us if a few stories were set up for the season’s finale.
They might provide additional information about Erin’s future and various other subjects. (Of course, how she handles the online abuse directed at her boss should be intriguing, especially given the pair’s troubled past.)
- Let’s just hope that some amazing tales are told the following week for the time being.
- Have you read about the cast of Blue Bloods taking a pay cut in the news for season 14?
