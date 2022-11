The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 7 The best television dad isn’t Homer Simpson. He is learning and bears a passing similarity to the most representative. He had the opportunity to impart his gathered knowledge in From Beer to Paternity on The Simpsons, but it still gets there. }).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });

The main character, Duffman, is seeking to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Amber, while also losing an election to keep his position as Duff Beer’s sudsiest ambassador.

Fanboy Homer tags along, but Lisa is actually doing the driving. The waters are unexpectedly dangerous and far from being as reviving as beer. Wide arcs are frequently presented in the episodes that center on the relationship between Lisa and Homer, making them legitimate classics. Duffman can admire the heart and path of From Beer to Paternity.

Adding a supporting character broadens the father-daughter dynamic and adheres to the Simpson tradition in which Homer is judged to be deficient in practically every comparison. An intriguing association is Duffman. He is certainly a poorer father than Homer, already being held to a low standard, and he navigates cancel culture in the same clumsy manner as the inebriated individuals who make up his tribe.

With great pilsner comes great adultery, which the soon-to-be-former successful mascot always accepted as part of the job, and the entitlement of inebriated stardom. It’s not his fault; the show begins with a Duff advertisement from the 1950s that is blatantly disparaging in how it assesses the ability of housewives, and the company’s reputation has always been one of partying hard.

However, those days may have been the days back then, but these days aren’t those days anymore, as the Duff marketing executive points out. The celebration is over these days.

In the mascot battle, Duffman faces tough competition from a Woketopus that pushes every diversity appeal button and Helen Mirren, who has no idea who she is promoting but is still the early frontrunner. A variety of overt revelations, such as lighting up the meeting of the women’s legal diversity initiative, and subtle visual jokes, such as having Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s book hurled at him, are used in the section when Duffman tries to win back support.

Kent Brockman, Rainier Wolfcastle, Superintendent Chalmers, and Mr. Hibbert are part of the support group for fathers of separated children. They make a few excellent points and, mercifully, move on quickly. Krusty offers the sternest warning when he explains why self-publishing a rebuttal book is a foolhardy legal tactic.

However, the requests for you to disregard us are evidence that rehashed jokes still work. Except when they are, chick magnets aren’t simply comic book props in this episode. If you don’t think about it too much, there is just enough foreshadowing so that the audience is aware of what is to come before we are drawn in and it still manages to make you giggle.

In the middle of the bonding, there are a lot of phrases that are individually hilarious. The best red herrings used by the mystery author are highlighted in a special exhibit at the Agatha Christie Museum. Sorry Charlie, but the tuna mascot for a company that sells canned seafood does seem a little cannibalistic.

From his displeasure in Marge for not sleeping with Duffman to urging Lisa to wash her mouth out with beer, Homer’s illogical reasoning is in high form tonight. The greatest revelation of Homer is not that he had his first beer at the age of 13, but rather that he will consume his final beverage at the age of 54. It provides a window into nearly all of his reasons.

The conversation Homer and Lisa had in the car is a neat fix with anger and disappointment coupled with emotional resonance and sensitivity, utilising their optimism for Duffman and Amber’s reconciliation as a stand-in for their own difficulties.

Even though Homer did initially prefer taking Lisa Bonet on the road trip. All of the beats are shortened throughout the sequence without any feel being lost. Their hurried delivery naturally softens into reconciliation as they find common ground. It is unfortunate that Duffman doesn’t use his true voice more frequently because it would have allowed his character to develop his storyline.

From Beer to Paternity teaches Duffman a number of valuable things. The most glaring example is that Kombucha is now considered an alcoholic beverage, which means he can never promote it. Additionally, he discovers that not all Duffocrats carry guns to mascot conventions; some do.

He is rudely informed that the Mucinex Loogie is now too strong for him to contend with. And while his main lesson from the realization that not all girls are someone’s daughters is that some of them are men, he does adjust to the times.

The scene where Homer, Duffman, and Lisa sing along to Blackpink’s “Lovesick Girls” while driving is the episode’s high point. It makes sense that Kim Jong-un would want to abduct the popular American TikTok star with the practical beer hose belt. Duffman discovers the ideal father figure in Puff Daddy to embody all the parenting guidelines he has picked up along the way.

An effective character-expanding episode, From Beer to Eternity combines the thrill of a decline in popularity with the anguish of the ascent to the top. Bart is absent, contributing only one line of aggressive counterpoint, which makes it suffer. Marge’s analysis is succinct, insightful, and incisive.

However, the prop daughter and how the two fathers reflect her are the only genuinely novel aspects of the father-daughter relationship. The Simpsons continually chooses the location where landing is easiest, but does so with enough damage to deter them from attempting it again. till the next occasion, at least.