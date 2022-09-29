The Simpsons Season 33 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Hulu!

Variety may get compensation if you click on a link to an independently rated product or service and make a purchase.

This Sunday marks the premiere of “The Simpsons” 34th season, and despite airing for over three decades, the legendary animated sitcom still promises many firsts. Homer will shave his head, Milhouse will get contacts, and the most thrilling news of all is that there will be two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes airing on Halloween. The show’s 750th episode will air this season.

Still, There Will Be Some Continuity, as This Year Will Mark the 33rd Time that Bart Has Turned 10

The longest-running prime-time comedy on television, which has just been renewed through Season 34 in 2021. The series has won 34 Emmys over the course of its run and was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 for its theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which can be seen now on Disney+.

Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET is the debut time for Season 34 of “The Simpsons” on Fox. Each week until spring of 2023, new episodes will be released from the 22-episode season.

The Simpsons Season 33 Where to Watch

Those who don’t have cable can still watch “The Simpsons” online in a number of ways. Live TV services like Sling TV and Fubo TV provide access to Fox. All 32 seasons of “The Simpsons” are currently available on Disney+ for anyone who want to binge-watch the series. A few months after its debut on Fox, Season 34 will make its way to the streaming service. Here are some of the top places to watch “The Simpsons” online:

Concealed Tv

You can watch the new season of “The Simpsons” online for the lowest price with Sling TV. Fox is included in the $35 monthly Orange and Blue bundles on the live TV streaming platform. But for a limited time, you can get either plan for just $17.50 a month.

Fox is only one of 30 channels available on Sling Orange, which also includes Adult Swim, ESPN, TNT, TBS, and CNN, while Sling Blue features Bravo, NFL Network, and Disney Channel. If you want the most channels possible, you can upgrade to their Orange & Blue bundle for an additional $15 per month.

Infinite Bounce Off the Wall TV

Fubo TV Pro costs $69.99 a month and provides access to 135 live TV streaming channels. There is a free trial available for 7 days that you may join here. BUY IT DISNEY+

While Season 34 of “The Simpsons” won’t be accessible to stream on Disney+ right now, the whole library of episodes through Season 33 is available on the service. The best part is that they offer high-definition (HD) copies of the first 20 seasons, which were initially shown on tube TVs. You may also get seasons 20–33 in their original 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

In comparison to the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu for only $13.99 per month, a Disney+ subscription alone costs $7.99 per month.