Surprise! The “Star Wars” Universe Had Stars You Might Have Forgotten About.

Alert: cameo! Many celebrities, such as Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, and Adam Driver have been to a galaxy far, far away in several Star Wars movies and TV shows. The sci-fi franchise has featured several stars in addition to the core interplanetary explorers.

Many more famous people have appeared in blink-and-you-missed-it surprise appearances in Disney’s original films and more recent Disney+ programs, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Rosario Dawson, and Daniel Craig.

As stormtroopers, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex each discreetly filmed a little scene for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Although the sequence was ultimately removed before the film’s theatrical release, it nonetheless garnered attention when it was included in an extended edit years later.

Benicio del Toro, who portrayed a hacker in “The Last Jedi,” said of his experiences with the royal brothers on set: “Prince William was entertaining, and Harry as well. They seemed really kind to me. They were really normal; I’m not sure how to convey it. which is lovely.

When it was revealed that Dawson would be bringing Ahsoka Tano from the animated series to life in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, fans were ecstatic about her hiring.

I’ve been getting fan castings for She-Hulk and other characters. Dawson reflected on this during an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2020. “And I always just think it’s incredibly interesting because I get to see myself in other sorts of art,” she said. But after that, Jon Favreau and Dave [Filoni] called me on FaceTime.

I was given a behind-the-scenes tour of The Mandalorian as they were setting it up and was able to see the designs and concepts for the second season. They had a tonne of artwork featuring me as Ahsoka, and they were preparing to release the first one. Knowing that they wanted to include her in a tale in the second season, they had already started to make preparations. It was astonishing how they had only been imagining me in this role the entire time.

I was pacing and bouncing up and down, trying to keep a cool voice, but I was freaking out, continued TheDopesickactress at the time, raving over the job. The font, the style, the artwork, everything—even my face—is authentically Star Wars. I simply couldn’t. They asked me whether I wanted to do it as I was inconsolable. We understand if it’s not something you want to do, after all. Oh, no, no, that would actually be cool, I thought. I believe we can resolve this.

Many of these celebrity cameos have been lighthearted and entertaining, but Fisher’s posthumous appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought a poignant note.

Richard E. Grant, who costarred in the movie and spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2019, said it was incredibly emotional to be in her final performing [effort], whether it was in this movie or through unused material. It was completed with ease. If it hadn’t been shot particularly for this movie, you wouldn’t know it.