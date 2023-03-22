The Latest
The Stranger Things Star Discusses the Finale and The Arrival of Season 5.

The Stranger Things Star Discusses the Finale and The Arrival of Season 5.
We can say with absolute certainty at this time that the path to the Stranger Things season 5 premiere will be long. Early indications indicate that we will have to wait until either late 2024 or early 2025 to see the return of the series. Filming for the final episodes has yet to even begin.

There are undoubtedly conflicting feelings present at all levels of the cast, based on all we have learned from them over the past few months. Although moving on to new things might be quite exciting, for them, this is a very important aspect of their lives. Many of the younger cast members grew up on the show. You can’t really walk away from this very easily, though.

In a recent interview that aired last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo expressed some of his own feelings regarding the show’s impending closure, particularly its poignant nature:

There’s a certain amount of anticipation there because you always want it to come to a close and see how these characters will finally mature and complete their travels. But there’s also a profound fear. That has not only been fantastic, but it has also provided very solid job security for a while. Back to freelancing it is at this point.

It will be a while before any of the cast members are free to think about what’s next because filming for the final episodes will probably continue until at least early 2024. We’re confident that everyone will start out with solid roles, but considering how volatile some parts of this profession can be, it will be the grind after that that really counts. We really hope that many of them remain here for a while.

What are you going to feel when we get around to the end of Stranger Things 5 over on Netflix?

Find out more information about the upcoming season of Stranger Things right away.

Please tell us right away in the comments section below! Once you do just that, be sure to stay tuned there are more updates on the way.

