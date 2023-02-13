Then Bow! The Super Bowl Halftime Show by Rihanna Rocks the House.

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years

The 34-year-old Stay singer opened the performance with Bitch Better Have My Money as she entered the venue on a stage that fell from the ceiling while sporting an all-red ensemble that included a glossy bustier.

We Found Love, Rude Boy, and Only Girl was among the songs that Rihanna cycled through while being accompanied by a group of white-clad dancers (In the World). Although she performed a number of songs she co-wrote with other musicians, including Jay-Run Z’s This Town and Kanye West‘s All of the Lights, the show lacked any special guests.

The American singer from Oxygen ended the show with Umbrella and Diamonds while pushing her platform back up towards the ceiling.

The Grammy winner has recently taken a break from music in favor of concentrating on her Fenty Beauty company and Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Fans had hoped that Rihanna‘s Super Bowl performance might signal the release of a new album shortly, but the Work singer dispelled those rumors in late 2017.

The Barbados native told the Associated Press in November 2022 that the Super Bowl is one thing. Another item is brand-new music. Fans, do you hear that?

Anti, which launched in January 2016, was the last full-length record the beauty mogul has published. She did, however, offer two songs—Lift Me Up and Born Again—to the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022.

The We Found Love, singer, has also been busy between parenthood and career. A$AP Rocky and The Battleship Star welcomed a son in May 2022. Seven months later, Rihanna shared a precious TikTok video of her son laughing in his car seat to give fans their first look at the newborn. She titled the video “Hacked,” which also included a baby attempting to seize his mother’s phone.

The American Music Award winner has largely avoided the spotlight after the birth of her kid, but she acknowledged that the Super Bowl was an appropriate occasion to do so. She told the AP that if she was going to abandon her child, it would be for a specific reason. For me, it was now or never.

Rihanna earlier declined the offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl, citing her support for Colin Kaepernick as the reason for her decision. The 35-year-old former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 as a form of protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

In October 2017, he filed a grievance with the NFL, alleging that the league’s owners were conspiring to keep him off their teams. After coming to a confidential settlement with the NFL in February 2019, Kaepernick, who is still unsigned, dismissed the complaint.

I wouldn’t dare attempt it. what reason? What does that benefit? Not my folks, Rihanna said to Vogue in October 2019 when asked why she turned down the offer. I simply couldn’t sell out. I couldn’t help but be an enabler. There are aspects of that organization with which I completely disagree, therefore I had no intention of going and helping them in any manner.