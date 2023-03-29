The Surprising Number of House of The Dragon Season 2 Episodes Was Revealed.

We’ve known for some time that House of the Dragon season 2 would begin filming for HBO this spring. Some of the news we received this evening, though, was not what we expected.

What are we currently looking at? Let’s simply say a few of the things that follow. There will only be eight episodes in the upcoming season, two fewer than what was previously expected, according to a new report from Deadline. What is happening here? Well, it seems that conversations over the show’s long-term future are what led to this.

Showrunner Ryan Condal and executive producer George R.R. Martin are attempting to determine how many seasons a show like this may last based on the current state of affairs.

According to the aforementioned news, it is now more possible that we will have a season 4 in the future. HBO is already thinking about plans for season 3, and this is noted in the aforementioned report. That hasn’t been confirmed, though.

In case you were concerned, it doesn’t appear that Warner Bros. Discovery is slashing costs as a result of the fewer episodes. We do tend to believe that this program has a chance of receiving those four seasons without any issues given how much money and subscribers it brings in. (Keep in mind that HBO is accustomed to producing shorter seasons as they have done it with both Euphoria and Perry Mason in the past.)

Of course, there may also be some further Game of Thrones franchise content in the works. We also can’t ignore that information.

