The Walking Dead: Daryl Spinoff Will Deviate Significantly from The Franchise Model.!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the universe of The Walking Dead is expanding. Norman Reedus will embark on his own adventure in the new series, but it will depart from the franchise model in terms of its setting. According to Deadline, this eagerly awaited spinoff will really be set in France and show us a new side of the post-apocalyptic world we’ve been watching for more than a decade.

A significant Walking Dead series has never before been set outside of North America. The majority of the main series’ run was spent in the Southeast as Rick and his band of survivors traversed Georgia, Virginia, and briefly Washington, D.C., before landing in Commonwealth territory in Ohio.

Before transporting us to a post-apocalyptic Mexico and then Texas, Fear the Walking Dead began in Los Angeles. World Beyond sent its protagonists across the US instead of overseas, even though it hinted at what was happening in France (we’ll get to that in a second).

Now that Melissa McBride has left the show, it is also obvious that Daryl Dixon won’t be the Daryl and Carol spinoff that fans had hoped for. Instead, the new series will feature two fresh faces who will accompany Daryl on his trip across the Atlantic.

According to Deadline, Isabelle is a progressive religious group member who joins forces with Daryl on a voyage across France and finds herself confronting her dark history in Paris. The role will be played by actor Cl mence Posy (The Essex Serpent, Harry Potter).

Quinn, a dispossessed Brit who has risen to power in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the proprietor of the Demimonde, a seductive underground nightclub, will be portrayed by Adam Nagaitis (Chornobyl, Gunpowder Milkshake).

The Daryl and Carol spinoff was slated to be a road trip drama with the two of them going to see who’s left in the world before McBride chose not to continue with the series.

In an interview with Den of Geekin 2020, Reedus hinted that a rotating cast of characters will be introduced as Daryl and Carol travel to different locations. According to Isabelle’s character description, it appears that the series will continue to feature road trips with Isabelle as Daryl’s new traveling partner.

Demimonde, the name of Quinn’s nightclub, means “half-world” in French and “a gathering of persons on the periphery of respectable society” in English.

In other words, it’s a suitable name for a bar that serves customers in a post-apocalyptic setting. It will be intriguing to watch how Daryl’s path overlaps with Quinn’s because he definitely isn’t the first person you’d imagine in a secret Parisian nightclub.

These new people also shed light on the differences between The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the original series as well as the potential outcomes of Daryl’s voyage in France. The zombie outbreak that wiped off the majority of the globe appears to have been started by French scientists, as The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s post-credits scene revealed.

Maybe that has something to do with Isabelle’s troubled history and her current existence as a follower of a particular religion. Fear and shame are the two main factors that lead people to post-apocalyptic faiths. If Rick’s survival isn’t revealed in the TWD season finale, perhaps Daryl will learn of it through Quinn’s clandestine network. None of the above, perhaps!

But regardless of how Daryl’s spinoff turns out, transferring it to France provides a plethora of opportunities for expanding the Walking Deadverse while still providing Daryl the solo story he deserves. It will be intriguing to watch how the zombie apocalypse affected a major metropolis like Paris and how these new folks manage to survive despite the end of the world.