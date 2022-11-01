Why Henry Cavill Left the Netflix Series May Be Explained by The Witcher Theory.!

This past weekend, shocking information regarding the future of the Netflix series The Witcher was revealed to fans. Officially returning for a fourth season is The Witcher, although star Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia.
Actor Liam Hemsworth will fill the role in its place. With minimal explanation of the change in casting, both actors shared a photo of the alteration on Instagram.
It would be an understatement to say that fans were upset to learn that Henry Cavill will no longer be portraying Geralt. While some think Cavill leaving was primarily due to his comeback as Superman and any potential scheduling difficulties, others aren’t so sure he couldn’t find a way to balance both roles.
Fans are pointing out Cavill’s devotion to the role and the source material and speculating that something must be happening behind the scenes for him to use this chance to leave the program.
Since The Witcher aired on Netflix in 2019, Henry Cavill’s love for the video games and book series that the programme is based on has become very well known.
However, it appears that not all of the other artists working on the project are as passionate about the original source material. Former series producer Beau DeMayo revealed that several of The Witchers authors weren’t fans of the books and games or openly loathed them in a recent Instagram Q&A.
(even actively mocking the source material.) This lack of respect, in DeMayo’s opinion, is a prescription for disaster and low morale. The late nights are worthwhile because fandom serves as an ego-checking litmus test. Before you can contribute to the work’s legacy, you must respect it.
