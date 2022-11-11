The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Trailer Shows a Surprising Link to The First Series.

A teaser trailer has now been made available with little over a month until The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix on December 25. This four-part special event is slated to chronicle the tale of the confluence of the spheres, the event that united the worlds of Elves, Humans, Dwarves, and Monsters together and changed the Continent.

It is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals an unexpected connection to The Witcher soundtrack, even though we don’t know much else about the story of this limited series.

The series’ pre-conjunction elf world is shown in brief glimpses as the trailer begins with a hauntingly beautiful melody that plays throughout. Near the song’s conclusion, it is made clear that the singer is ill (Sophia Brown), a former member of the Queen’s guard who left to pursue a career as a wandering musician.

The presence of it’s song in the teaser serves as a reminder of the value of music in this world, even if it’s quite probable that her function in the series will be more significant than only serving as entertainment.

We hear ile singing this song around what appears to be a campfire, even though it is more depressing than the ballads of the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) in The Witcher. It appears to be a moment of unity for whatever confrontation is on the horizon, despite the fact that we are unable to see who is with her.

Read More: House of The Dragon’s Creator Wanted to Make One Major Change to The Show.

The music of Jaskier, which offers both humorous relief and a connection to these individuals, aids in releasing the tension of The Witcher.

In season 2 of The Witcher, Jaskier impersonates Taylor Swift while singing the whole ten-minute version of All Too Well in front of Jake Gyllenhaal as she sings her ballad Burn Butcher Burn about the Butcher of Blaviken, a.k.a. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), to a packed pub. This performance is the ideal method to demonstrate how Jaskier has evolved since we last saw him in season 1.

Not only is he still grieving over Geralt leaving him behind, but he is also taking bigger risks than the cautious bard we previously encountered.

He has set up a subterranean network to aid Elves in escaping persecution, and he is using his performance as a front so that Elves can flee through the tavern’s tunnels and seek refuge in Cintra, which is under Nilfgaardian authority.

The Witcher Universe’s songs are both essential expository components that provide a humorous diversion from some of the more somber themes of the series (such as war, bigotry, and genocide) and simply plain catchy songs that are nearly impossible to get out of your brain.

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and Burn Butcher Burn, two of Jaskier’s most well-known songs from the show, are streamable on Spotify, and Burn Butcher Burn even has an official lyric video on YouTube, demonstrating how fans can relate to and appreciate listening to these songs even if they aren’t watching the show. You’re welcome to view the lyric video below, but I’ll warn you right away: it’s really addictive.

Read More: Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Confirms the Old Sylvester Stallone Flop Rumor.!

The Witcher: Blood Origin’s main cast includes a member with musical abilities.

promotes the idea that music is the universe’s connecting thread. Conversation and action can sometimes fall short when it comes to bringing people together, both inside and outside of this planet.

Aside from the trailer’s eerie song by Ilé, I’m looking forward to hearing how music will be used in Blood Origin. Her songs will probably have an impact even if they aren’t as campy as Jaskier’s ballads.