Thirteen Lives Where to Watch? Hulu or Netflix Will Thirteen Lives Be Available?

American biographical survival film Thirteen Lives was produced and directed by Ron Howard in 2022 from a script by William Nicholson. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman all appear in the movie. United Artists Releasing’s Thirteen Lives premiered in a few theaters on July 29, 2022, and will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on August 5.

Cast

Richard Stanton, played by Viggo Mortensen

in his capacity as John Volanthen

Joel Edgerton plays anesthetist Richard Harris.

As Chris Jewell, Tom Bateman

Saman Kunan is Sukollawat Kanarot.

As Anand, Thiraphat Sajakul

Narongsak Osatanakorn is played by Sahajak Boonthanakit.

General Anupong Paochinda is played by Vithaya Pansringarm.

Ekkaphon Chanthawong is played by Teeradon Supapunpinyo.

As Thanet Natisri, Nophand Boonyai

As Jason Mallinson, Paul Gleeson

Vernon Unsworth is played by Lewis Fitz-Gerald.

As Kruba Boonchum, U Gambira

What Is the True Story Behind Thirteen Lives?

Twelve players from the Wild Boars young association football squad, together with their assistant coach, toured Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non-Cave in the summer of 2018. On June 23, when heavy rain made it difficult for the twelve kids and their coach to flee, the natural wonder turned into a trap. The natural calamity made headlines throughout the world, and specialists from different fields worked together to rescue individuals who were stranded in the cave.

British citizen Vernon Unsworth, who was well-known for his interest in cave diving, was the first foreign rescuer to work alongside us on this operation. He asked three experienced divers for assistance after discovering the extent of the catastrophe. John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, two of those British divers, were able to find the soccer squad on July 2 after navigating the perilous underwater trail. An amazing discussion on how to evacuate the children then ensued. Thirteen Lives—Is it Going to the Movies?

On July 29, 2022, Thirteen Lives will be shown in a few theaters. The list of movie theaters that are showing the film is available here.

Do Thirteen Lives have an online stream?

Thirteen Lives will debut in theaters on July 29 as was previously reported. After that, on August 5, customers to Prime Video will have access to the movie.

What Date Is the Release of Thirteen Lives?

The movie is currently showing in a few theaters, and starting on Friday, August 5, it will be streamable on Prime Video.

Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s Thirteen Lives Movie Online:

Thirteen Lives will only be accessible through Prime Video, which costs $14.99 per month (or $139 annually), starting on Friday, August 5. For $8.99 a month, a standalone Prime Video membership is also offered.

Can You Get a Free Trial of Prime Video on Amazon?

Yes! For qualifying subscribers, a complimentary 30-day trial is offered.

Hulu or Netflix Will Thirteen Lives Be Available?

Not in the near future, I’m afraid. The movie is an Amazon original, so Prime Video will be the only place to watch it.

Take a Look at The Thirteen Lives Trailer.

On June 28, 2022, Prime Video released the Thirteen Lives trailer. Watch it immediately here