Those Who Wish Me Dead Where to Watch? Is ‘those Who Wish Me Dead’ Still Available on Hbo Max?

Customers everywhere are wondering if the WarnerMedia platform still has Angelina Jolie’s return to an action movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max this year. Unless you’re a rescue mission movie fanatic, you’ve either already seen the film and want to see it again, or you haven’t had the opportunity to watch it on Netflix yet. A fantastic picture about a skilled firefighter and survivalist (Jolie) on the run from his father’s killers, “a taut and effective thriller,” is the opinion of our writer John Serbia.

You can read the rest of John’s thoughts on Those Who Wish Me Dead here. Writer/director Taylor Sheridan, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone, is behind the upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead. In addition to Sheridan, it was produced by Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen, and Sheridan and earned $23.8 million in ticket sales. You can find out if Those Who Wish Me Dead is still on HBO Max here:

How to watch ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” premiered on HBO Max on May 14, 2021, the same day it opened in theaters. Everyone can now watch the film. Several media players, mobile devices, and smart TVs are compatible with HBO Max. There’s a complete list of compatible devices on this page. Advanced video and audio formats are also available for the film, including Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio.

If you’re interested in watching “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” be sure to check whether or not you can do so on your device and TV. This list of 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision supporting devices can be found on the HBO Max website.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

It has a huge library of series and movies from HBO and WarnerMedia, including a wide range of original programming. For example, there are originals like ‘Made for Love’ and ‘Raised by Wolves,’ as well as cult favorites like ‘Game of Thrones and ‘The Sopranos.’ Please check out our HBO Max review and guide for additional information. Subscribe to Insider Reviews’ weekly newsletter for more buying advice and great offers. There is a licensing option for this story’s logo and accolades.

Were Those Who Wish Me Dead on HBO Max released at any point in time?

In cinemas and on HBO Max, Those Who Wish Me Dead was released on May 14, 2021.

HBO Max: Is the show “Those Who Wish Me Dead” still on the schedule?”

The answer is sad no. Those Who Wish Me Dead was available for free to HBO Max customers for 30 days after its release, after which it was removed from the service.

Where Can I See Those Who Want My Death Watched Over?

Digital outlets such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, and Fandango Now allow you to rent Those Who Wish Me Dead on-demand. A 48-hour window will open when you press play on the film. Most things that aren’t boring pique Michael’s interest in music and television. @Tweetskoor is his handle on Twitter, where you can follow him.