Tia Booth Engaged? Taylor Mock’s Fiancee Tia Booth Is Expecting Her First Child with Him!

Tia Booth is an American reality television star and former physical therapist. ‘The Bachelor’ star Tia Booth is widely recognized for her appearance on the show.

Tia Booth Early Life

On August 11th, 1991, Tia Booth was born in Los Angeles. She’s a Leo, 30 years old, and born under the sign of the lion. Her hometown is Weiner, Arkansas, in the United States of America. Her parents unquestionably provided her with a healthy upbringing. Since her mother’s name was Denise Booth, her father is Kenny Booth. Her sibling, Jason Garrett, is also a Garrett. When it comes to her education, she attended Arkansas State University and graduated in 2013.

Tia Booth Career

After working as a physical therapist for a few years, she was cast as the Bachelorette. As a fundraiser for St. Jude’s, she completed a half marathon in 2015. In addition, she made her debut on the ‘Bachelor’ series in season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. She was, however, removed from the competition in the eighth week of that season.

For the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” however, she was back on the show. She was, however, voted off in the fourth round. Aside from that, she’s a well-known figure on the internet. Consequently, she has amassed a large following on social media. Sponsored Instagram posts, show appearances, and other endorsement deals also bring in cash for her career as a model.

Tia Booth Engaged

There is no stopping Tia Booth when it comes to saying, “I do!”According to a Monday Instagram post by the Bachelor Nation star, she and her partner Taylor Mock are engaged. When she announced her engagement, she commented, “Never been more shocked or certain in my life… I love you so much Tay, my FIANCE!!!” On Sunday night, while Booth was in Atlanta for The Bachelor Live On Stage, Mock proposed to her. In addition, Booth posted a video of the proposal on her Instagram page.

According to Sydney Lotuaco, another former bachelorette, Mock got down on one knee and proposed to Booth, who was taken aback and left dumbfounded in the video she posted to her Instagram Story. “Tonight is a big night for entertainment! Congrats!!” Locus wrote below the video, including Instagram handles for Booth, Mock, and The Bachelor Live On Stage.

Is Tia Booth Pregnant?

We have a new member of the Bachelor Nation family on board! On Father’s Day, Tia Booth announced that she is pregnant with her first child. When she posted a pregnant selfie on Instagram on Sunday, June 19, Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, said, “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far.” In my life, I’ve never experienced such a fusion of sorrow and happiness. Gratitude has been hard to come by because it feels like one of the most important persons in my life is missing out on the festivities.”

According to her, “It gives me comfort knowing that my dad is aware of the happy news long before I am able to tell him in person. This is proof that strong feelings can coexist with one another, and I have no doubt that my dad had something to do with it. First, Happy Father’s Day to my first love and to my future father-to-be. :)”

Booth proposed to Mock in April, just two months after her father passed away. They had met on season 22 of The Bachelor when she competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart. During a performance of The Bachelor Live On Stage in Atlanta, the engineer got down on one knee and proposed. At the moment, Mock expressed her excitement for the future by writing on Instagram, “Love you girl, can’t wait to do life with you.”. Her engagement ring was on display in a jubilant tweet of her own, in which she wrote, “Never been more startled or certain in my life.

” As Tay’s fiancé, I adore you to the moon and back! In October 2021, following Booth’s season 7 appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple announced their engagement. I met him in the most trying time of my life, and he hasn’t wavered since.” When the physiotherapist posted a selfie with her boyfriend earlier this year she wrote, “I’ve tried to push him away more times than I can count, yet he’s stuck through it all.” When we get to the other side, I might write a book about it, but in the meanwhile, here are genuine warm smiles. In other words, ‘ILY Tay’