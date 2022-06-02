Tom Bernthal Engaged: Sandberg, Sheryl Gratitude to Fiance for Helping Her Find Love After Her Husband’s Death!

An NBC News producer, marketing expert, and CEO of Kelton Global, a marketing and strategy consulting firm, Tom Bernthal In 2020, Tom became a household name when he proposed to Sheryl Sandberg, the Facebook COO.

Tom Bernthal Biography

In Washington, D.C., Tom Bernthal was born to a Jewish family. The former lawyer’s parents were Joan Lurie and Eric Lawrence Bernthal. He went to school at Sidwell Friends School in Cabin John, Maryland, where he was raised. The University of Wisconsin-Madison was where he graduated from. As soon as Tom finished college, he landed a job in the White House’s Office of Public Affairs.

Tom went on to work as a producer for news and television shows after a brief stay there. While at NBC, Tom produced NBC News segments, the Today Show, Dateline, and MSNBC segments, among others. Additionally, he was awarded three Emmys as a producer for NBC. To start his own marketing and consulting firm, Tom Kelton quit his job at NBC in 2002. Tom Bernthal reportedly had a net worth of $10 million or more after combining all of his earnings. Due to good genetics, he reached a height of almost six feet.

Tom Bernthal engaged?

Sheryl Sandberg has announced that she is engaged!

One of Sandberg’s closest friends confirms to PEOPLE that the 50-year-old Facebook COO will marry her long-term lover Tom Bernthal soon. After a mountain trek and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch on Feb. 1, the happy pair — who were introduced by Sandberg’s former brother-in-law Rob Goldberg — got engaged, according to a source close to them.

They repeated their first date’s hike and got engaged at the end of a long hike this past weekend, according to an insider. When Bernthal proposed to his now-fiancée, he presented her with a ring adorned with five small diamonds buried beneath the band, one for each of the couple’s five children. Sheryl Sandberg has been seeing Kelton Global co-founder and CEO Jason Bernthal since last spring after being introduced to each other by close friends of both Bernthal and Sandberg’s late husband Dave, who died in 2015.

Related: Who Is Steve O Engaged To? Steve-O Is Engaged to Lux Wright, Jackass Star! All About His Proposal!

An insider tells PEOPLE that “they absolutely bonded straight away and have been completely committed to each other since they met.” As a family, we’ve become close and we’re delighted that both of them have found happiness.” There is a deep bond between Tom and Sheryl when it comes to family and philanthropy. Sandberg posted a nice photo of herself and her husband smiling at one other in black and white to Instagram to commemorate the good news. Tom Bernthal is her entire world, she wrote in the description of a recent Instagram image. In a heartfelt statement, “I could not have loved you more.”

Goldberg tells PEOPLE that becoming parents brought the couple together immediately. It’s no secret that Sandberg and Bernthal have a large family, with Sandberg having two children and Bernthal three. Their worldviews are nearly identical.” Their children are the best in the world, he claims. Because of their love, they’ve been able to merge their families and their lives into one.” To put it another way, “They’re making progress together.”

Related: Who Is Nia Long Engaged To? Ime Udoka’s Fiancée Actress Nia Long Expresses Her Affection for The New C’s Coach!

While visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, and Jerusalem with their children and both sets of parents this summer, the couple pledged a $2.5 million donation to IsraAID in support of the humanitarian agency’s worldwide initiatives. According to Goldberg, the former NBC News producer Bernthal was looking for “someone to make a life with” after his divorce and that their families are delighted he and Sandberg had found happiness again.

Goldberg. They both experienced loss, but it does not exclude them from experiencing happiness and joy again, according to Sandberg’s former brother-in-law. “They both emerged from difficult times in their life with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to improve their lives and the lives of their children.

Sandberg’s Past Relationship

A heart attack struck Dave Goldberg in May 2015 while the pair was on vacation with friends, killing him at the age of 47. He was married to Sandberg at the time. However, Sandberg was forthright about the need to move on and encouraged women not to feel guilty about doing so following the death of an important person in their lives. In 2017, she told The Guardian, “Men date sooner, men date more, and women get judged more”. It’s evident that that’s a terrible thing to do.

Related: Is Bad Bunny Engaged? Bad Bunny Finally Addressed the Rumours that He Is Engaged to Gabriela Berlingeri!

When it comes to dating, I think I’m making it clear that it is a choice for those who choose to pursue it. In a perfect world, I’d only be interested in spending time with Dave. That decision was mine to make. That was a decision that was made solely by me. Suddenly, I’ve lost that ability. ” Her public debut as a couple came in July at a Garth Brooks concert in Idaho when she and Bernthal — whose brother is The Punisher star Jon Bernthal — split after three years of dating.